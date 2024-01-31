Ethical AI in Insurance Consortium Announces Webinar Unveiling the State of Ethical AI and Insurer Plans for AI Use in 2024

"Fenris is proud to sponsor this valuable event highlighting current and future trends and the ethical use of AI." Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris Digital Post this

A sample of the quality of report insights includes the finding that of the 14% of insurers that are already implementing AI in business-line decisions, 97% have encountered challenges related to bias in AI.

The webinar is sponsored by Fenris Digital whose Founder and CEO Jennifer Linton will serve as the moderator for the event.

"The EAIC is a fast-growing collective of innovators exploring the emerging possibilities with AI technology and its impact to the insurance industry," said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris Digital. "Fenris is proud to sponsor this valuable event highlighting current and future trends and the ethical use of AI."

Douglas Benalan, Chief Information Officer of CURE Auto Insurance is one of the webinar speakers, and he had this to say about the report, "By pinpointing differing perspectives on AI and ethics, the report will challenge insurers to reevaluate their stances on how they approach AI including governance structures. It also explores the roles that external government and industry bodies should play in regulating AI to ensure ethical practices and support for insurers."

Other panel members include Robert Clark – Founder and CEO of Cloverleaf Analytics, Paige D. Waters – Partner at Locke Lord, and Abby Hosseini – Chief Digital Officer of Exavalu.

To register for the webinar and receive exclusive access to the 2024 Ethical AI in Insurance Survey report, visit https://ethicalinsuranceai.org/2024-eaic-report/.

Release of the EAIC Code of Ethics:

Coinciding with the webinar will be the launch of the EAIC Code of Ethics. The Code will aim to provide practical guidelines for how to cultivate and safeguard ethical AI practices that protect the interests of the insured and insurers.

