EthoSun Launches with 2025 Best in Beauty Award -- Leading a New Era of Skin, Ocean & Planet-Friendly Medical-Grade Clean Beauty Sun Care

"EthoSun is setting a new global standard for transparency in beauty — medical-grade, mineral sun care that protects both skin and planet."

"I am excited to launch a product that finally embodies clean beauty without compromising our skin's health. At EthoSun, we're not just making another sunscreen or skin product; we're setting a new global standard for transparency in beauty," says Sarah Miller, Founder & CEO of EthoSun. "Every product reflects our commitment to deliver medical-grade protection, pure clean formulations, and a luxury experience that's as safe for the planet as it is for the people who wear it."

Every EthoSun formula is:

Medical-Grade: Developed with dermatologists and scientists to meet rigorous clinical standards rarely applied in over-the-counter sun care.

Mineral-Based: Powered by non-nano zinc oxide, offering immediate, broad-spectrum protection without chemical UV filters.

Noncomedogenic: Safe for all skin types, even sensitive or acne-prone.

Hydrating & Restorative: Infused with prickly pear, squalane, and marine botanicals to nourish and balance skin.

Ocean & Planet-Safe: Reef-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainably packaged to protect ecosystems as much as people.

What truly sets EthoSun apart is its uncompromising blend of science, transparency, and integrity. Unlike brands that hide behind marketing buzzwords, EthoSun is the only sunscreen company built on medical-grade mineral formulations, developed in partnership with dermatologists to meet the highest clinical standards. Every product delivers the elegance and performance expected by luxury spas, resorts, and athletes, while staying true to our planet-first promise with reef-safe, biodegradable, and sustainably packaged solutions. With EthoSun, consumers don't have to choose between results, experience, and responsibility — they finally get all three.

"As Chief Medical Director, I'm proud to stand behind EthoSun's commitment to clean beauty that is truly science-backed. Every formulation is built with medical-grade transparency — no hidden chemicals, no misleading claims, just proven mineral-based protection that's as safe for skin as it is for the planet." States Dr. Debroah Rice, Chief Medical Director, EthoSun

EthoSun introduces a tightly curated lineup designed for daily routines, active lifestyles, and travel — each reflecting the brand's skin first planet always ethos and luxury positioning:

Daily Mineral SPF 50 for Face - Award-winning mineral sunscreen, lightweight and hydrating, proven safe for skin and planet. No White Cast.

SPF 40 Sport Sunscreen - Sweat- and water-resistant, built for sports and active use, without compromising skin health.

Glow Butter— Ultraluxe, mineral-rich body hydrator that doubles as daily care and protection.

EthoSun Beauty Bars (Glycerin-Based) — Gentle, nourishing daily cleansing bars designed for face and body.

EthoSun Zinc Body Bars — Rich, protective bars that deliver mineral-based cleansing and long-lasting hydration with a non-nano Zinc base.

EthoSun enters the market ready to challenge an industry still led by chemical sunscreens and deceptive "reef-safe" marketing claims. With a groundbreaking launch and praise from LA Magazine's 2025 Best in Beauty Award, EthoSun is already being seen as the future of clean beauty and transparent sun care.

About EthoSun

EthoSun is a clean beauty and sun care company redefining what it means to "sun responsibly." Combining medical-grade mineral formulations with luxury sensibility and environmental responsibility, EthoSun delivers products that protect skin, safeguard oceans, and set a new global standard for transparency in beauty.

Media Contact

Sarah Miller, EthoSun, 1 310276-2220, [email protected], www.ethosun.com

SOURCE EthoSun