ETI-NET and XYPRO Enhance the Digital Resilience of HPE NonStop Systems

Notable collaboration includes:

Integration with XYGATE SecurityOneTM: Organic views ensure that all aspects of the BackBox® / QoreStor® solution have been scanned, identified and properly secured against threats.

Latest Software Revisions: Ensures that ETI-NET and XYPRO are testing the latest versions of the BackBox and QoreStor software to ensure that the latest cybersecurity threats are identified and remediated.

"Deepening our collaboration with ETI-NET marks a strategic move for XYPRO. Digital Resilience is not just about building walls, it's about fortifying the foundations. In today's world of evolving threats from ransomware, your backup and recovery infrastructure is a prime target. Securing this ecosystem to ensure business continuity is the bedrock of resilience," says Steve Tcherchian, Chief Product Officer of XYPRO Technology. "XYPRO has a long and proven track record of safeguarding systems and data for HPE customers worldwide. This partnership extends the reach of XYPRO's cybersecurity expertise and innovations to ETI-NET solutions to ensure operational continuity."

"This collaboration demonstrates ETI-NET's commitment to continue to deliver advanced HPE NonStop cybersecurity data protection," says Benoit Caron, COO of ETI-NET. "The partnership ensures that NonStop Clients that utilize XYPRO are able to continuously detect and take action to remediate VTC and Primary Backup Storage Cybersecurity threats."

To learn more, register here to attend the ETI-NET and XYPRO Cybersecurity Advancements Webinar on February 13th at 11AM EST or February 14th at 1PM AEDT or visit ETI-NET at http://www.etinet.com or http://www.xypro.com for more information.

About ETI-NET

ETI-NET is the worldwide leader in managing critical data for industries that never stop. We develop software which allows NonStop servers to access modern technologies. Now in our third decade of operation, ETI-NET is renowned for delivering leading-edge components to major data centers globally.

ETI-NET products evolved in the earliest days of massive data transfer across disparate servers within complex data centers. The company acquired a core competence in managing this category of data traffic, which today defines the market for advanced backup solutions. Backup interfaces from NonStop to mainframes, APIs to storage servers, and device emulators and controllers are all the result of our focus and expertise in this important discipline.

For over 25 years, hundreds of the world's largest companies have been relying on ETI-NET software due to our unique expertise, impeccable track record and reputation for excellence.

About XYPRO Technology

Since founding in 1983, technology leaders and corporate decision makers at companies processing mission critical data have used XYPRO security solutions to protect against catastrophic data loss, financial loss, reputation damage and regulatory intervention, through all stages of their company's growth. Delivering HPE NonStop risk management solutions longer than anyone, we strive for meaningful and strategic business relationships while providing great support and delivering leading edge security solutions. At XYPRO, we believe that no data is as important as your data and we protect your data as if it was our own.

