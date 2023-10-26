ETI Precision Acquires Accuserve Inc. Expanding Their Calibration Capabilities & Services Lines in the Southeast US

"We look forward to expanding our work with our customers over the coming months as a result of the new service lines, calibration capabilities, and technician capacity we are adding through this acquisition." Jonathan Blanchard, CEO of ETI Precision. Post this

"Accuserve has been a strong and well-known commercial calibration laboratory in the Charlotte, NC area for decades. We are thrilled to partner with Accuserve and its team to deepen ETI Precision's presence in the region," according to Jonathan Blanchard, CEO of ETI Precision. "Accuserve's impressive scope of accreditation, depth in the electrical and electronic calibration disciplines that comprise ETI's core business, and expertise in new calibration disciplines to ETI, such as biomedical test equipment, will allow us to better serve our customers around the country. We believe Accuserve is an excellent strategic fit for ETI and look forward to expanding our work with our customers over the coming months as a result of the new service lines, calibration capabilities, and technician capacity we are adding through this acquisition."

On Accuserve joining ETI Precision, Michael Griffith, President of Accuserve said, "Accuserve is looking forward to becoming an addition to ETI Precision. The more I get to know Jon and his team at ETI, the more I know that this is the best decision I could make for the succession of Accuserve. ETI is a well-rounded and efficient team that has all the ingredients to sustain growth and provide high quality calibration service and products across the United States. I am also honored to work for ETI, as I will be the new Regional Service Manager for the Huntersville, NC location. To our existing Accuserve and ETI customers, I can say that we will continue to offer excellent and quality service. Cheers to continued success!"

If you are interested in learning more about partnering with ETI Precision to manage your organization's calibration program or want to learn about the Accuserve acquisition, call 410-857-1880 or visit etiprecision.com.

About ETI Precision

ETI Precision is a leader in the calibration, repair, and manufacturing of test and measurement equipment. They specialize in on-site calibration services at customer facilities nationwide, minimizing the downtime of critical instruments. The company also manufactures rugged and portable high-current circuit breaker testers. ETI is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017, ANSI/NCSL Z540-1-1994, and ISO 9001:2015-accredited calibration laboratory whose customers include electrical contractors, utilities, data centers, municipalities, manufacturers, universities, and other users of test and measurement equipment.

About Accuserve Inc.

Accuserve Inc. is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited calibration laboratory that provides laboratory and on-site calibration and repair services for test and measurement equipment to customers all over the United States. Their laboratory and operations are located in Huntersville, North Carolina and their customers range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded on adhering to high international quality and calibration standards, and that mission continues to be a focus today and in the future as a partner of ETI Precision.

