ÉTICOS Launches Refillable, 100% Natural Deodorant to Benefit Personal Health and the Planet

"I want to redefine what it means to be a great brand, one that looks after not only our bodies but also our planet Earth," said Rick, the entrepreneur behind ÉTICOS. Post this

Many refillable products contain thin plastic liners, tells the founder, Rick. This is a problem for recycling he said, as it is practically impossible to separate the liner from the packaging. Furthermore, it also leaves behind microplastics when being decomposed, so we had to come up with a better solution.

This deodorant is a real game-changer. The formula is packed with ingredients and minerals that actively hydrate and moisturize skin, and effectively control bacterial growth, leaves you feeling fresh and confident. Specifically designed for any skin type, so also suitable for sensitive skin, embodying ÉTICOS's belief that everyone should have access to products suitable for their skin type.

ÉTICOS' Ingredient Highlights:

Active Minerals from Dead Sea Salts: A scientifically proven and patented CareMag™D technology that absorbs sweat, offers a dry feeling, and effectively eliminates odor-causing bacteria for long-lasting freshness.

Jojoba Oil: Renowned for its ability to create softer skin and prevent inflammation, which is beneficial for individuals who shave their underarms.

Babassu Butter: Creates smoother and softer skin, prevents inflammation, and provides deep moisturization while effectively eliminating body odor.

Coconut Oil: Moisturizes dry skin, and offers powerful antibacterial properties for healthy, radiant skin.

The deodorant will be available in 4 functional unisex fragrances: Santal & Vetiver, Bergamot & Cypress, Cedarwood & Pepper, and one scent less for those who rock their own perfume.

To start, ÉTICOS will launch with 3 different colors of the case, Sky Blue, Moon Stone, and Forest Green which are independent of their scents.

"I want to redefine what it means to be a great brand, one that looks after not only our bodies but also our planet Earth," said Rick, the entrepreneur behind ÉTICOS. His motivation stemmed from his frustration upon discovering the chemical-filled nature of his old deodorant which sparked a realization about the importance of understanding what we put on our skin, our body's largest organ. But also, being fed up with seeing how single-use plastic is trashing the planet. And so, "ÉTICOS was born" said Rick.

[email protected]

Contact: Rick Budel // Founder & CEO ÉTICOS

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

About ÉTICOS

ÉTICOS is where nature meets science. Their products are crafted with the finest natural ingredients, offering self-care to nourish people's skin and mind.

Faced with this challenge ÉTICOS created their first solution—a deodorant with 100% natural, transparent, and high-quality ingredients, each chosen to offer safe and effective solutions for daily routines.

It is ÉTICOS mission to redefine self-care with a deep connection to your health and our planet.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://www.eticos.care/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eticos.care/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Eticos.care

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eticos.care

SOURCE Eticos