ETOE SEAL, New Release powered by Android TV 11.0 System and Built-in Chromecast, the best choice of Smart LCD projector in 2024!

The ETOE SEAL projector has gained popularity for its clear images, fully enclosed design, and built-in Android TV system. Despite the common association of Android TV projectors with high prices, affordable options like the ETOE SEAL projector, as shown in the image below, are becoming increasingly popular.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETOE is a technology company specializing in the research and development, as well as manufacturing, of LCD smart projectors. It is one of the first globally authorized LCD projector brands by Google. ETOE products are available for sale on various platforms, including global Amazon, Japan's Rakuten, the official website, and other sales platforms. The Android TV products from ETOE have received unanimous praise from customers since their introduction. The company is rapidly expanding its presence in overseas markets, currently operating in countries such as Japan, the United States, Europe, and Australia, with plans for accelerated global expansion into Southeast Asia, South Korea, and other markets. In addition to major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Rakuten, ETOE is also planning to establish a presence in major retail channels in Europe and the Americas.
R&D Excellence – Strong Investment and Sales Contribution---ETOE consistently invests in research and development and innovation. Since its establishment, the company has cumulatively invested millions of dollars in R&D, accounting for 15% of its sales revenue. ETOE is committed to continuing investments in research and development to provide the highest quality smart projector experience for global customers.
- Powered by Android TV 11.0 System and Built-in Chromecast
- This home projector features Netflix and Google-certified Android TV 11.0, supporting the download of over 9,000 applications from Google Play. It smoothly streams over 700,000 movies and TV shows from websites like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, and plays millions of songs. For screen mirroring, simply download the Chromecast application to easily project videos from Android or iOS devices to the projector.
- Auto-Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, and Voice Search
- Built-in sensors enable intelligent features such as auto keystone correction and auto-focus, capturing clear and correct images in just one second without the need for time-consuming adjustments. Adjustments can be made without interrupting the content you are watching, allowing for flexible projector placement. Google Assistant makes searching easier. Press the button, state what you want to search, and enjoy the convenience brought by the ETOE smart projector.
- Ultimate Viewing Experience - 1080p Full HD Resolution, 500 ANSI Lumens
- Despite its compact size, this projector delivers an unimaginable visual experience. Full HD 1080p provides clear, detailed images with a lifelike texture. With a lens brightness of up to 500 ANSI, it offers outstanding image brightness and unparalleled contrast compared to ordinary mini projectors, immersing you in a vivid visual experience. When positioned approximately 2.2 meters from the projection surface, you can enjoy an image size of about 80 inches. It supports a maximum screen size of 200 inches.
- Supports WiFi 5G/2.4G Wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity
- In addition to supporting 2.4G WiFi, this portable projector also features high-speed 5G WiFi capabilities. The 5GHz frequency provides stability, minimal wireless interference, and fast transmission speeds, suitable for video streaming and large-screen gaming. The ETOE SEAL projector supports Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm AUX line connections, allowing easy connection to speakers for loud sound or using headphones to enjoy media. It comes with built-in 5W dual speakers, and the projector itself can be used as a speaker. It also supports HDMI and USB, enabling you to enjoy Switch games and DVDs on a large screen.
- Fully Sealed Dust-Proof Design and 18-Month Warranty
- The fully sealed optical engine prevents the formation of black spots on the projector image and extends the projector's lifespan. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us. Enjoy a worry-free purchase with free returns, refunds, exchanges, and repairs within 30 days of purchase."
