ETOE SEAL, New Release powered by Android TV 11.0 System and Built-in Chromecast, the best choice of Smart LCD projector in 2024!

The ETOE SEAL projector has gained popularity for its clear images, fully enclosed design, and built-in Android TV system. Despite the common association of Android TV projectors with high prices, affordable options like the ETOE SEAL projector, as shown in the image below, are becoming increasingly popular.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETOE is a technology company specializing in the research and development, as well as manufacturing, of LCD smart projectors. It is one of the first globally authorized LCD projector brands by Google. ETOE products are available for sale on various platforms, including global Amazon, Japan's Rakuten, the official website, and other sales platforms. The Android TV products from ETOE have received unanimous praise from customers since their introduction. The company is rapidly expanding its presence in overseas markets, currently operating in countries such as Japan, the United States, Europe, and Australia, with plans for accelerated global expansion into Southeast Asia, South Korea, and other markets. In addition to major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Rakuten, ETOE is also planning to establish a presence in major retail channels in Europe and the Americas.