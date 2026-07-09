ETS Performance Expands Into Four New States, Opening 16 Training Studios in First Half of 2026

"Demand for quality youth athlete training has never been higher, but our focus has remained right where it's always been - on long-term athlete development," said Jed Schmidt, CEO of ETS Performance. Post this

"Demand for quality youth athlete training has never been higher, but our focus has remained right where it's always been - on long-term athlete development," said Jed Schmidt, CEO of ETS Performance. "In the first half of this year, we welcomed the Kula Sports Performance team to the ETS family and opened new studios in communities across the country. Every move we make is about one thing - helping more youth athletes build the strength, speed and confidence to reach their full potential on the field and in life."

Beyond the new locations, ETS Performance made two moves aimed at deepening its athlete development platform. Earlier this year, ETS acquired Denver-based Kula Sports Performance (KSP), the athlete development organization founded by renowned speed and performance coach Brian Kula. The deal united two of the country's most respected training brands and brought Kula's three decades of speed and performance expertise - which has shaped athletes including NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey, NHL defenseman Josh Morrissey and reigning heptathlon World Champion Anna Hall - into the ETS system.

ETS also finalized a new partnership with a performance and wellness nutrition brand whose products are NSF Certified for Sport. Rolling out nationwide this fall, the program will give youth athletes and their families access to precision-formulated nutrition support as part of the ETS training experience, making ETS the only national platform of its size and scale addressing every layer of youth athlete development.

With a strengthened national footprint and expanded training capabilities, ETS Performance enters the remainder of the year positioned to continue raising the standard for athlete development nationwide.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading youth athlete training organization focused on helping athletes develop speed, strength, agility, and proper movement mechanics through structured, science-based training programs. Built around the principles of long-term athlete development, ETS training emphasizes physical performance, confidence, discipline, and community.

Today, ETS serves thousands of youth and professional athletes across more than 80 locations nationwide. In 2026, ETS expanded its footprint and expertise through the acquisition of Kula Sports Performance, further strengthening its commitment to delivering world-class speed and performance training to athletes across the country.

The organization's proven methodology has helped athletes at every level reach their potential, including ETS partner and retired NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen, along with hundreds of collegiate and professional athletes who continue to train within the ETS system.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region, ETS ranked No. 88 on the 2024 Inc. Midwest Regional List and No. 2,088 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, reflecting the company's rapid growth, industry innovation, and impact as a job creator and leader in youth sports performance.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, ETS Performance, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], https://www.etsperformance.com

SOURCE ETS Performance