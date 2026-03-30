ETS Performance Expands National Footprint in Athlete Training with Acquisition of Kula Sports Performance

"Brian has built a program recognized for shaping high-performing athletes. By combining our expertise and resources, we're raising the bar for athlete development and helping more young athletes across the country reach their full potential," said Ryan Englebert, Founder of ETS Performance. Post this

Both faith-based brands also emphasize building environments where young athletes gain confidence, camaraderie and a strong sense of community alongside physical performance.

"This is an exciting step forward for both organizations and the athletes we serve," said Brian Kula, Founder and Managing Partner of Kula Sports Performance. "For more than three decades, we've focused on developing complete athletes through disciplined training, proper mechanics and a commitment to long-term development. Joining forces with ETS allows us to expand that shared philosophy to a wider audience, leveraging ETS's national platform to positively impact more athletes, coaches and communities across the country."

As part of the acquisition, KSP will continue operating under its existing brand within the ETS platform. Brian Kula will remain Founder and Managing Partner of KSP. KSP's headquarters and leadership will stay in place and benefit from ETS's executive leadership, national operational systems and growth platform.

"Partnering with Brian and the Kula Sports Performance team is an important milestone for ETS," said Ryan Englebert, Founder of ETS Performance. "Brian has built a program recognized for shaping high-performing athletes. By combining our expertise and resources, we're raising the bar for athlete development and helping more young athletes across the country reach their full potential."

While ETS and KSP are best known for their work with youth athletes, their training systems have also helped develop elite professional competitors.

ETS Performance has worked with top professional athletes including ETS partner and retired Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen, Team USA and NHL forward Jake Guentzel and Stanley Cup Champion Ryan Carter, along with several other current and former players who share the organization's commitment to helping develop the next generation of athletes.

Brian Kula and KSP have trained standout athletes including NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey, Team Canada and NHL defenseman Josh Morrissey and reigning heptathlon World Champion Anna Hall, among many others.

"Brian Kula has built one of the most respected athlete development programs in the country," said Jed Schmidt, CEO of ETS Performance. "Bringing Kula Sports Performance into the ETS system strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class speed and performance training to athletes nationwide. Together, we're expanding access to high-quality coaching and training programs that not only improve performance, but help athletes build confidence, discipline and lifelong habits."

By combining ETS Performance's national scale and infrastructure with KSP's specialized expertise, ETS Performance is accelerating its growth as a leading platform in youth athlete training, expanding access, advancing its training system and continuing to raise the standard for athlete development nationwide.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading youth athlete training organization focused on helping athletes develop speed, strength, agility and proper movement mechanics through structured, science-based training programs. Built around the principles of long-term athlete development, ETS training emphasizes physical performance, confidence, discipline and community.

Today, ETS serves thousands of youth and professional athletes across more than 70 facilities. The organization's proven methodology has helped athletes at every level reach their potential, including ETS partner and retired NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region, ETS ranked No. 88 on the 2024 Inc. Midwest Regional List, reflecting the company's rapid growth, industry innovation and impact as a job creator.

About Kula Sports Performance

Kula Sports Performance is a premier athletic development organization focused on speed-based training and high-performance athlete development.

Founded by Coach Brian Kula, KSP helps athletes maximize their potential through science-based training systems, data-driven performance testing, and relational coaching. KSP works with athletes of all levels – from youth and high school athletes to professional and Olympic competitors – delivering programs designed to build speed, strength, power, and resilience.

Today, Kula Sports Performance continues to serve athletes from youth development through professional sport while expanding its impact through coaching education, high-performance programming, and athlete development systems.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, ETS Performance, 1 9546473383, [email protected], etsperformance.com

SOURCE ETS Performance