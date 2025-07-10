Euclid Crisis Management Launches to Redefine Crisis Management Insurance

"Designed to serve a broad spectrum of businesses – from small, mom & pop operations to large multinational companies – our forms are fully customizable and include new coverage enhancements tailored to today's risk landscape." Scott Harper, Co-Managing Principal, Euclid Crisis Management Post this

Scott Harper and Joe Cala are Co-Managing Principals of ECM. With over 30 years of combined industry experience, they bring deep expertise, strategic insight, and strong leadership to the firm. Together, they are dedicated to delivering high-quality insurance solutions that evolve with the needs of ECM's clients.

"One of ECM's key differentiators is the versatility of our policy forms," said Scott Harper. "Designed to serve a broad spectrum of businesses – from small, mom & pop operations to large multinational companies – our forms are fully customizable and include new coverage enhancements tailored to today's risk landscape."

"We also recognize that managing a crisis requires more than just insurance coverage," said Joe Cala. "That's why we offer clients the flexibility to choose their own consultants for both pre- and post-incident support. These experts provide invaluable guidance to help businesses mitigate risks and recover effectively."

"We are proud to support ECM in bringing a fresh, expert-driven approach to the crisis management space," said John Colis, President and CEO of Euclid Program Managers. "Their focus on innovation and client service aligns perfectly with Euclid's values."

"AmTrust is proud to support Euclid Crisis Management in reshaping crisis management insurance for the industry. We have collaborated closely with ECM to deliver a product tailored to the unique needs of the marketplace, helping businesses operate with confidence and clarity," said Dan Hickey, President, AmTrust Specialty Insurance.

About AmTrust Financial

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, businessowner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information visit www.euclidprograms.com.

About Euclid Crisis Management

Euclid Crisis Management specializes in the underwriting and servicing of crisis management insurance consisting of product contamination, product recall, and restaurant contamination. Risks are underwritten on a primary or excess follow-form basis. The firm was founded in 2024 with offices in Illinois, New York, and Connecticut. For more information visit www.euclidcm.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

General inquiries: [email protected]

Submissions: [email protected]

Scott Harper: [email protected]

Joe Cala: [email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Harper, Euclid Crisis Management, 1 914-203-1015, [email protected], www.euclidcm.com

SOURCE Euclid Crisis Management