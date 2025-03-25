Euclid Cyber Expands Underwriting Team with Sage N. Clements, CISSP as Vice President, Cyber Risk Engineering

Sage Clements brings his invaluable technical expertise to Euclid Cyber.

ITASCA, Ill., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Sage N. Clements has joined Euclid Cyber, LLC (Euclid Cyber) as Vice President, Cyber Risk Engineering. In this new role, Sage will lead Euclid Cyber's risk engineering initiatives and brings his invaluable technical expertise to Cyber and E&O risk selection.

Sage is a seasoned Information Technology professional and Cyber and Professional Liability expert with over 20 years of experience across both the IT and insurance industries. He has helped Fortune 500 companies and businesses in the technology and life science sectors develop effective risk management strategies, write coverage forms, create endorsements, and conduct coverage analysis.

Sage holds multiple industry-recognized certifications, including CISSP, Sec+ and CySa+, which further underscore his extensive knowledge and commitment to staying ahead of evolving threats in both IT and insurance. His expertise spans a broad spectrum, including cybersecurity, professional liability, and risk management.

Passionate about digital forensics, Sage is dedicated to understanding how threat actors exploit victims and continuously hones his skills through Capture The Flag (CTF) events. Outside of work, he enjoys running in local marathons and is a strong advocate for continuous professional development, mentoring aspiring professionals in both insurance and cybersecurity. His mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Sage will be based in Texas and report to Colette Fearon, Managing Principal.

