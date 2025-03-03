Euclid Cyber Launches New Standalone and Blended Cyber Insurance Offering with Spinnaker Insurance Company

"To address the growing needs of the Cyber market, we believe this is the right time for Euclid Cyber to bring our experience to the market and support to these clients," Colette Fearon, Managing Principal of Euclid Cyber Post this

Euclid Cyber's solutions protect businesses from the evolving risks associated with data breaches, cyber-attacks, and other online threats. When blended with Cyber coverage, the company also offers E&O insurance to help professionals and businesses mitigate the risks of negligence, errors, or omissions in their performance of technology, telecommunications and/ or miscellaneous professional services.

"The current Cyber insurance market is estimated to be around $16B and is equipped to grow as threats evolve. To address the growing needs of the Cyber market, we believe this is the right time for Euclid Cyber to bring our experience to the market and support to these clients," said Colette Fearon, Managing Principal of Euclid Cyber.

"Companies have become almost wholly dependent on technology and third-party service providers to conduct their business," said Annamaria Landaverde, Managing Principal of Euclid Cyber. "Coupled with the rapidly evolving threat landscape and the potential for large scale events, the operational and financial risk to these organizations is more costly and complex than ever. With over 40 years of combined experience, we bring unique perspectives on offering comprehensive, yet sustainable, cyber and E&O coverage."

"We are excited to be working with the Spinnaker Specialty team on this program," said Colette Fearon, Managing Principal of Euclid Cyber. "With the backing of Spinnaker's capital and experience of its claims and underwriting teams, we look forward to supporting the Cyber industry and our broker partners for their insurance needs."

"Spinnaker Insurance is proud to support Euclid Cyber's innovative approach to cyber risk, reinforcing our commitment to delivering tailored insurance solutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Spinnaker CEO Torben Ostergaard. "Partnering with best-in-class underwriters like Annamaria and Colette exemplifies our dedication to excellence and innovation in the industry."

"Euclid is thrilled to partner with Annamaria and Colette. Their expertise and vision align perfectly with Euclid's values and goals," commented John Colis, President and CEO of Euclid Program Managers. "We are committed to wrap Euclid Cyber into our platform to allow them to focus on their underwriting craft. Together, we will achieve new heights and create exceptional value for our clients"

About Spinnaker Insurance Company

Spinnaker Insurance Company is a national property and casualty insurer rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. With the ability to offer admitted and non-admitted insurance products in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Spinnaker utilizes program administrators and managing general agents to access niche markets, focusing on short-tail business with an increased emphasis on E&S business as well as targeted commercial lines, certain specialty lines and fronting opportunities. Learn more at www.spinnakerins.com.

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information visit www.euclidprograms.com.

About Euclid Cyber

Euclid Cyber provides excess insurance solutions for organizations facing complex cyber security, data privacy, and professional liability risks. With over 40 years of combined experience, we offer specialized expertise and comprehensive coverage to combat evolving cyber threats and rising claims costs, ensuring greater financial protection in an ever-changing risk landscape. For more information visit www.euclidcyber.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

General inquiries – [email protected]

For Submissions – [email protected]

Annamaria Landaverde – [email protected]

Colette Fearon – [email protected]

Media Contact

Annamaria Landaverde, Euclid Cyber, LLC, 1 3322057025, [email protected], www.euclidcyber.com

SOURCE Euclid Cyber, LLC