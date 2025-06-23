Euclid Cyber Partners with cysmo® to Optimize Cyber Risk Assessment and Portfolio Management

"By choosing cysmo®, Euclid Cyber reinforces its mission to offer clients and broker partners the highest standards in underwriting and risk transparency." Annamaria Landaverde Post this

"We're proud to partner with the Euclid Cyber team – a group that truly understands the needs of the insurance industry," said Hannah Victoria Gross, Chief Digital Officer at cysmo Cyber Risk GmbH. "At cysmo, our highest principle is zero false positives. Everyone who follows this standard deserves the most accurate, transparent, and actionable cyber risk data. That's exactly what our platform delivers – fast, reliable insights built for underwriting and portfolio decisions."

About Euclid Cyber

Euclid Cyber provides excess insurance solutions for organizations facing complex cyber security, data privacy, and professional liability risks. With over 55 years of combined experience, we offer specialized expertise and comprehensive coverage to combat evolving cyber threats and rising claims costs, ensuring greater financial protection in an ever-changing risk landscape. For more information visit www.euclidcyber.com.

About cysmo®

cysmo® is the market leader for real-time cyber risk ratings in Germany and one of the most trusted platforms in Europe. Built specifically for insurers, underwriters, brokers, and financial institutions, cysmo® delivers automated outside-in cyber assessments in under 60 seconds – with a mission of zero false positives and no technical overhead.

With solutions available via SaaS or API, cysmo® enables portfolio-wide risk analysis, scenario testing, and live monitoring at scale. As demand for cyber insurance grows globally, cysmo® continues to expand across North America and Latin America, serving partners who demand accuracy, speed, and relevance in every rating. www.cysmo.eu

