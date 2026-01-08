Euclid Introduces Be Free® Day Lens, a New Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable for Myopia

"All patients deserve vision correction options that fit comfortably into their daily routines, and Euclid is excited to introduce our newest lens to continue to support optical health throughout their lives," said Linda Chang, CEO of Euclid. Post this

Designed to Meet the Growing Need for Myopia Care

Euclid makes Be Free® Day lenses available with a singular goal – to offer patients clear, comfortable vision supporting their myopia care routine. This daily disposable format offers practitioners a research-supported option that fits seamlessly into patient care routines.

"Myopia has become a global epidemic and early intervention is essential for protecting long-term visual health," said Linda Chang, CEO of Euclid. "All patients deserve vision correction options that fit comfortably into their daily routines, and Euclid is excited to introduce our newest lens to continue to support optical health throughout their lives."

Dual Action, Multistep Technology: Engineered for Vision & Comfort

At the center of the design is BHVI's dual action technology, a proprietary, gradual multi-step optical design engineered to support effective peripheral myopic defocus while maintaining high-quality central vision.

To promote reliable comfort throughout the day – critical for patient compliance – the lens incorporates an advanced biomimetic surface material designed to enhance wettability, resist deposits and support consistent daily wear. Be Free® Day lenses require no new fitting guide, equipment or workflow changes, allowing practices to adopt the lens seamlessly.

Visual performance and comfort are core features of Euclid's Be Free® Day lens and are cited by 8 out of 10 patients[1] as the reason they preferred the lens. The biomimetic surface material and silicone hydrogel properties help eyes feel less dry, relevant for today's ever-increasing digital screen usage when there is typically reduced blinking.

"By partnering with BHVI, we bring together Euclid's pioneering advancements in myopia correction and BHVI's decades of research in myopia optics," shared Ms. Chang. "This collaboration led to the Be Free® Day lens, a daily disposable solution that combines science and innovation to give eye care professionals a powerful new option for myopia care during the most critical stages of visual development."

Silicone Hydrogel Performance, UV Protection and Lens Parameters

To further enhance ocular health and comfort, Be Free® Day lenses are made from a silicone hydrogel material that offers high oxygen transmissibility (91 Dk / 114 Dk/t) and Class II UV protection. High oxygen transmissibility supports corneal physiology and is particularly important for active wearers. Engineered to fit like a standard spherical daily disposable soft lens, Be Free® Day lenses are available in spherical powers ranging from –0.50 D to –6.00 D (0.25 D steps). 10-lens trial packs are available to support adaptation and early patient experience.

For more information and product details on the Be Free® Day lens, visit https://euclidlenses.com/befreeday.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is the Be Free® Day lens?

Be Free® Day lens is a new brand of silicone hydrogel (SiHy) daily disposable myopia care developed by Euclid in collaboration with the Brien Holden Vision Institute (BHVI). This lens combines breathable SiHy material, biomimetic surface material and a proprietary multi-step optical approach to support comfort and visual performance for myopes.

It is designed specifically for daily wear, offering eye care professionals a soft-lens option that fits into established myopia management strategies without requiring workflow changes.

Q: Why was the Be Free® Day lens developed?

Euclid designed Be Free® Day lenses around a central belief: every patient deserves clear, comfortable vision and options that support long-term visual health and personal lifestyle. Eyecare professionals need practical, research-informed tools that integrate easily into daily workflows. Euclid's Be Free® Day lens addresses this need by offering predictable fitting characteristics, familiar handling and a design grounded in BHVI optical science.

Q: How does multistep technology work?

The Be Free® Day lens uses BHVI's patented multistep optical technology, a gradual optical design with central and peripheral adds that create dual defocus zones without compromising visual quality. Smooth transitions help reduce halos and glare, while its dual mechanism of action induces both on-axis and peripheral defocus to support vision correction and consistent lens performance.

Q: How comfortable is the Be Free® Day lens for patients?

The lens incorporates a biomimetic surface designed to enhance wettability and resist deposits — two features essential for user comfort and compliance. Combined with high oxygen transmissibility from its Silicone Hydrogel material, Be Free® Day lens supports end-of-day comfort during consistent daily wear[2].

Q: What parameters will be available at launch?

–0.50 D to –6.00 D (0.25D steps)

Silicone Hydrogel material

Class II UV blocking

Diameter 14.2 mm

Optic zone 8.5 mm

Daily disposable modality (single-use wear)

10-lens trial packs for in-office evaluation

Q: Is special training required?

No. Be Free® Day lens is designed to fit like a standard daily disposable soft lens, allowing eyecare providers to integrate it into their practices without additional equipment or workflow changes.

Q: Will trial lenses be provided?

Yes — Euclid will offer 10-lens trial packs at launch to support initial adaptation and practitioner confidence. These trial packs allow evaluation of comfort, handling, and early visual performance prior to full-wear initiation.

About Euclid Vision Corporation

Euclid Vision Corporation is a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and proactive myopia management, delivering specialty contact lens innovation and clinically informed solutions to eye care professionals worldwide. With more than 20 years of expertise spanning orthokeratology (Ortho-K), Euclid partners with practitioners to support long-term ocular health through science-driven design, practitioner collaboration and a growing portfolio of lenses that integrate seamlessly into modern clinical workflows. Learn more at EuclidLenses.com.

Euclid Vision Corporation is a proud member of the Euclid Vision Group family, a leading global eye health platform, championed by a core team of eye care professionals and entrepreneurs. Through our family of eye health organizations, we develop, manufacture, and commercialize personalized solutions for some of the world's most common and challenging ocular conditions – including myopia, presbyopia, irregular cornea, and dry eye disease.

[1] Velasco De la Fuente M, Diaz S, Burgos Martínez M. Patient Outcome Evaluation (POE-057-02): Comparative on-eye performance of myopia contact lenses in myopia management. Data on file; available upon request. Mark'ennovy; November 2025. N=40; 15-day evaluation.

[2] Velasco De la Fuente M, Diaz S, Burgos Martínez M. Patient Outcome Evaluation (POE-057-02): Comparative on-eye performance of myopia contact lenses in myopia management. Data on file; available upon request. Mark'ennovy; November 2025. N=40; 15-day evaluation.

