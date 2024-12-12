Euclid Legal Pro Adds Chief Claims Officer, James DeLucia

Jim DeLucia will oversee the Euclid Legal Pro claims operation and provide risk management advice and expertise both internally and externally.
ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euclid Legal Pro, LLC, a leading program manager offering comprehensive Lawyers Professional Liability coverage, today announced the appointment of James DeLucia as Chief Claims Officer. Euclid Legal Pro provides professional liability coverage nationwide for law firms on behalf of Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer rated A+ by AM Best.
DeLucia joins Euclid after 16 years as an attorney at Mendes & Mount, LLP, a New York City firm specializing in insurance and reinsurance law. DeLucia joined Mendes in 2008 and was elevated to Partner in 2015. He has a long history of representing the London Market and US Insurers in areas such as Lawyer's Professional Liability, Miscellaneous E&O, Agents and Brokers, and Architects and Engineers. DeLucia will oversee the Euclid Legal Pro claims operation and provide risk management advice and expertise both internally and externally.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our team and look forward to him leveraging his extensive experience to benefit Hudson, Euclid Legal Pro, our insured firms, and our trusted broking partners. Our mission is to have a best-in-class claims operation, and Jim is the perfect person to lead this effort," said Dave Ruple.
"I couldn't be happier to join Dave and Mike at this great company," said DeLucia. "I look forward to helping grow this business and providing first-class service to the law firms we insure."
Launched in 2023, Euclid Legal Pro delivers comprehensive Lawyers Professional Liability coverage for U.S. law firms nationwide. Its mission is to be the most trusted, responsive, and reliable insurance carrier partner in this sector by providing unparalleled service and responsiveness to its insured law firms and insurance broking partners. Euclid Legal Pro is led by industry veteran underwriters David Ruple and Mike Heffernan.
About Euclid Legal Pro, LLC
Euclid Legal Pro, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive lawyers professional liability insurance underwriting platform, providing tailored coverage solutions for US law firms on a nationwide basis with a US insurer rated A+ by A.M. Best.
About Euclid Program Managers
Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com
Media Contact
Mike Heffernan, Euclid Legal Pro, 1 646-498-8387, [email protected], www.euclidlegalpro.com
SOURCE Euclid Legal Pro
Share this article