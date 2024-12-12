Euclid Legal Pro Adds Chief Claims Officer, James DeLucia

"Our mission is to have a best-in-class claims operation, and Jim is the perfect person to lead this effort," said Dave Ruple Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our team and look forward to him leveraging his extensive experience to benefit Hudson, Euclid Legal Pro, our insured firms, and our trusted broking partners. Our mission is to have a best-in-class claims operation, and Jim is the perfect person to lead this effort," said Dave Ruple.

"I couldn't be happier to join Dave and Mike at this great company," said DeLucia. "I look forward to helping grow this business and providing first-class service to the law firms we insure."

Launched in 2023, Euclid Legal Pro delivers comprehensive Lawyers Professional Liability coverage for U.S. law firms nationwide. Its mission is to be the most trusted, responsive, and reliable insurance carrier partner in this sector by providing unparalleled service and responsiveness to its insured law firms and insurance broking partners. Euclid Legal Pro is led by industry veteran underwriters David Ruple and Mike Heffernan.

About Euclid Legal Pro, LLC

Euclid Legal Pro, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive lawyers professional liability insurance underwriting platform, providing tailored coverage solutions for US law firms on a nationwide basis with a US insurer rated A+ by A.M. Best.

www.euclidlegalpro.com

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com

Media Contact

Mike Heffernan, Euclid Legal Pro, 1 646-498-8387, [email protected], www.euclidlegalpro.com

SOURCE Euclid Legal Pro