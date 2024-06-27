Euclid Legal Pro Adds Managing Principal, Michael Heffernan, and Expands Underwriting Abilities and Offerings

Euclid Legal Pro welcomes Mike Heffernan as a partner with Dave Ruple and expands its underwriting appetite with Hudson Insurance Group.
ITASCA, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euclid Legal Pro, LLC, a leading program manager offering comprehensive Lawyers Professional Liability coverage, today announced Mike Heffernan is joining Dave Ruple as a Partner and Managing Principal of the Company. Euclid Legal Pro, LLC offers professional liability coverage nationwide for law firms on behalf of Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer whose companies are rated A+ by AM Best.
In related news, Hudson Insurance Group and Euclid Legal Pro have agreed to expand their underwriting appetite to include any law firm with more than ten (10) attorneys, thus eliminating their prior attorney headcount cap of 150 attorneys.
The team of Heffernan and Ruple bring decades of experience focused on the Lawyers Professional Liability industry. Mike spent the first ten years of his career as a litigator in New York City, worked for several years for an International Broker focusing on large law firms and Big 4 accounting firms, and the last ten years with an MGA specializing in Lawyers Professional Liability. Together with Dave's 19 years of industry experience in Lawyers Professional Liability, the team is positioned for success in the industry.
"We are delighted to have Mike add his wide marketplace knowledge and experience to help bolster our underwriting expansion," says Dave Ruple, Managing Principal.
"I look forward to hitting the ground running with Dave to assist in the continued growth of the law firm portfolio that Dave has been spearheading since the inception of Euclid Legal Pro in August of 2023," says Heffernan. "It is a true honor to join such an outstanding organization and to work alongside Dave and the Euclid Team."
John Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers commented, "We are excited to welcome Mike to the Euclid Legal Pro team. With Mike and Dave collaborating, we are poised for even greater success and new opportunities. Together, they will drive our mission to build a profitable and sustainable program in the Lawyers Professional Liability market."
Mike can be contacted directly by phone at (646) 498-8387 or via e-mail at [email protected].
Dave Ruple can be contacted directly by phone at (917) 623-5009 or via email at [email protected].
About Euclid Legal Pro, LLC
Euclid Legal Pro, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive lawyers professional liability insurance underwriting platform, providing tailored coverage solutions for US law firms on a nationwide basis with Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer whose companies are rated A+ by A.M. Best. www.euclidlegalpro.com
About Euclid Program Managers
Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. www.euclidprograms.com
Media Contact
Mike Heffernan, Euclid Legal Pro, 1 (646) 498-8387, [email protected], www. Euclidlegalpro.com
SOURCE Euclid Legal Pro
Share this article