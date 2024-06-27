Euclid Legal Pro Adds Managing Principal, Michael Heffernan, and Expands Underwriting Abilities and Offerings

"With Mike and Dave collaborating, we are poised for even greater success and new opportunities. Together, they will drive our mission to build a profitable and sustainable program in the Lawyers Professional Liability market." John Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers. Post this

The team of Heffernan and Ruple bring decades of experience focused on the Lawyers Professional Liability industry. Mike spent the first ten years of his career as a litigator in New York City, worked for several years for an International Broker focusing on large law firms and Big 4 accounting firms, and the last ten years with an MGA specializing in Lawyers Professional Liability. Together with Dave's 19 years of industry experience in Lawyers Professional Liability, the team is positioned for success in the industry.

"We are delighted to have Mike add his wide marketplace knowledge and experience to help bolster our underwriting expansion," says Dave Ruple, Managing Principal.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running with Dave to assist in the continued growth of the law firm portfolio that Dave has been spearheading since the inception of Euclid Legal Pro in August of 2023," says Heffernan. "It is a true honor to join such an outstanding organization and to work alongside Dave and the Euclid Team."

John Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers commented, "We are excited to welcome Mike to the Euclid Legal Pro team. With Mike and Dave collaborating, we are poised for even greater success and new opportunities. Together, they will drive our mission to build a profitable and sustainable program in the Lawyers Professional Liability market."

Mike can be contacted directly by phone at (646) 498-8387 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Dave Ruple can be contacted directly by phone at (917) 623-5009 or via email at [email protected].

About Euclid Legal Pro, LLC

Euclid Legal Pro, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive lawyers professional liability insurance underwriting platform, providing tailored coverage solutions for US law firms on a nationwide basis with Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer whose companies are rated A+ by A.M. Best. www.euclidlegalpro.com

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. www.euclidprograms.com

