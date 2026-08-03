Euclid Marine Strengthens Cargo and Stock Throughput Team with Appointment of Kathleen Creedon as Senior Vice President

"Kathleen's experience and reputation in the marine insurance market make her an excellent addition to Euclid Marine. We look forward to the value she will bring to our clients, broker partners, and our growing cargo and stock throughput business." said Jason Gomez, Managing Principal. Post this

In her new role, Kathleen will be responsible for the continued development and expansion of Euclid Marine's Cargo and Stock Throughput portfolio, working closely with brokers and insureds to deliver underwriting solutions for complex supply chain, warehousing, and transit risks.

Kathleen joins Euclid Marine from Falvey Insurance Group, where she served as Vice President, Marine Cargo. Throughout her career, she has held senior underwriting and leadership roles with several leading marine insurance organizations, including The Hartford and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. She is known throughout the marine insurance market for her underwriting expertise, portfolio management experience, and strong broker relationships.

Kathleen has also been an active leader within the marine insurance community, serving in multiple leadership roles with the Board of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco and the Association of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco, including terms as President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Board Member.

"We are excited to welcome Kathleen to Euclid Marine," said Brian Pullen, Managing Principal. "Her deep expertise in marine cargo and stock throughput, combined with her strong reputation in the industry, makes her an outstanding addition to our team as we continue to grow and enhance our capabilities."

"Kathleen's experience and reputation in the marine insurance market make her an excellent addition to Euclid Marine," said Jason Gomez, Managing Principal. "We look forward to the value she will bring to our clients, broker partners, and our growing cargo and stock throughput business."

Kathleen's appointment further strengthens Euclid Marine's team and reflects the company's commitment to attracting top talent, delivering innovative underwriting solutions, and providing exceptional service to brokers and insureds.

About Euclid Marine

Euclid Marine is a specialty marine insurance platform providing tailored underwriting solutions for cargo, stock throughput, and other complex marine risks. Through deep industry expertise, responsive service, and disciplined underwriting, Euclid Marine partners with brokers and insureds to address the evolving challenges of global trade, transportation, logistics, and supply chain operations.

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com

Media Contact

Jason Gomez, Euclid Marine Cargo, 1 707-905-7135, [email protected], www.euclidmarine.com

SOURCE Euclid Marine Cargo