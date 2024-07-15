Euclid Mortgage Announces Formation of Mortgage Advisory Panel

"The formation of our Mortgage Advisory Panel with such esteemed and experienced professionals underscores our commitment to delivering thought leadership and comprehensive perspective to our clients." says Joe Monaghan, Euclid Mortgage Chief Executive Officer Post this

Andrew Bon Salle is a prominent figure in the housing finance industry, known for his extensive career at Fannie Mae and leadership roles in housing related companies. Under his leadership as head of the Single Family Business, Fannie Mae launched its credit risk transfer vehicles in 2013 and has since transferred over $100 billion in residential credit risk.

Claudia Merkle serves as a director of Onity Group Inc. and is the former Chief Executive Officer of NMI Holdings Inc., a publicly traded private mortgage insurer and the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a position she held from 2019 to 2021.

Ivy Zelman is Executive Vice President of Zelman & Associates, possessing roughly 30 years of experience covering housing and housing-related industries. In 2007, Zelman co-founded Zelman & Associates, a firm that provides analyses across all aspects of the housing spectrum. Zelman's concept for the firm remains strongly rooted in the ability to perform thematic research overlaid with proprietary surveys to produce unparalleled differentiated value-added research.

Joe Monaghan, Euclid Mortgage Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Euclid Mortgage strives to be the world's leading mortgage reinsurance platform. The formation of our Mortgage Advisory Panel with such esteemed and experienced professionals underscores our commitment to delivering thought leadership and comprehensive perspective to our clients."

Bon Salle highlighted that, "I am excited to partner with Euclid Mortgage. Having seen the benefits of mortgage reinsurance develop while I was at Fannie Mae, I'm eager to help Euclid expand the relevance and impact of reinsurance in this sector."

Elaborating on the platform strengths, Merkle noted, "Mortgage insurers have become consistent users of reinsurance, and I'm thrilled to work with Euclid to provide insights that will help expand the number of reinsurers participating in this market."

"I've covered the broad housing market for three decades," commented Zelman. "It's important to have comprehensive insight if you are taking on mortgage credit exposure, and I'm pleased to offer my perspective to help Euclid deliver superior results for its clients."

About Euclid Mortgage

Euclid Mortgage analyzes, underwrites and manages mortgage credit risk on behalf of insurers and reinsurers delivering innovative risk and capital solutions to financial institutions and government agencies. It offers turn-key access to the mortgage reinsurance market, backed by leading analytics informed by decades of experience and powered by state-of-the-art technology.

www.euclidmortgage.com

Media Contact

Joe Hissong, Euclid Mortgage, (630) 238-2739, [email protected]

Media Contact

Joe Hissong, Euclid Mortgage, LLC, 1 630-238-2739, [email protected], www.euclidmortgage.com

SOURCE Euclid Mortgage, LLC