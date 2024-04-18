Euclid Programs Launches Marine Cargo Program for North American Insureds

Euclid Marine, LLC is open for business offering marine cargo and stock throughput coverage for North American insureds.
ITASCA, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid"), today announced the launch of Euclid Marine, LLC ("Euclid Marine"), a program manager committed to delivering comprehensive Marine Cargo and Stock Throughput coverage for North American insureds. Euclid Marine will be led by industry veteran underwriters Brian Pullen and Jason Gomez.
Mr. Pullen and Mr. Gomez are the managing principals of Euclid Marine. Brian Pullen boasts over 16 years of distinguished marine insurance expertise as a seasoned cargo underwriter and broker. His proficiency lies in the design, placement, and servicing of cargo and stock programs, with a niche focus within the pharmaceutical/biotech, high-tech, retail/wholesale, and food/beverage sectors. Throughout his tenure in underwriting, Brian has successfully overseen and underwritten for multiple western region territories, steering all cargo underwriting and brokerage production operations.
Jason Gomez boasts over 17 years of dedicated experience in ocean cargo underwriting and leadership. He excels in building, managing, and developing extensive portfolios across North America, prioritizing customized solutions for clients. Noteworthy roles with industry leaders like Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions showcase his expertise. He has also contributed significantly to the marine insurance community through industry leadership positions and board memberships.
John N. Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Jason and Brian, welcoming Euclid Marine into our esteemed family of program managers. Exciting prospects for expansion await us in the dynamic specialty cargo market."
"I'm excited. It is our mission to adapt to the unique needs of our clients and provide outstanding support to our valued insurance broking partners" said Brian Pullen, managing principal of Euclid Marine, LLC. "It's truly an honor to join an organization respected for its best-in-class services, offering an exceptional framework for growth and development. The proven success of the Euclid Partner model further solidifies my excitement to be a part of this outstanding organization" adds Jason Gomez managing principal of Euclid Marine, LLC.
Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com
For more information, please visit www.euclidmarine.com.
Inquiries to Euclid Marine can be directed as follows:
General Inquiries – [email protected]
Brian Pullen - [email protected]
Jason Gomez- [email protected]
Media Contact
Jason Gomez, Euclid Marine, 1 7059057135, [email protected], www.euclidmarine.com
SOURCE Euclid Marine
