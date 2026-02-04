Euclid Public Sector, LLC Adds Principal, Robert Duffner

"We are delighted to have Bob add his wide marketplace knowledge and experience to help bolster our underwriting," says Jim Marquis, Managing Principal. Post this

"We are delighted to have Bob add his wide marketplace knowledge and experience to help bolster our underwriting," says Jim Marquis, Managing Principal.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running with Jim and the Public Sector team to assist in the continued growth of the public sector portfolio that Jim has been spearheading since the inception of Euclid Public Sector in August of 2015," says Bob Duffner. "It is a true honor to join such an outstanding organization and to work alongside Jim and the Euclid Team."

John N. Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers commented, "We are excited to welcome Bob to the Euclid Public Sector team. With Bob and Jim collaborating, we are poised for even greater success and new opportunities. Together, they will drive our mission of continued growth of this profitable and sustainable program in the Public Sector market."

Bob can be contacted directly by phone at (267) 918-8412 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Jim Marquis can be contacted directly by phone at (773) 860-2609 or via email at [email protected].

About Euclid Public Sector, LLC

Euclid Public Sector, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive casualty products for municipalities, counties, K-12 schools, junior/community colleges, special service districts, non-rail transit authorities and other publicly funded agencies on a nationwide basis with Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer whose companies are rated A+ by A.M.Best.

www.euclidps.com

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com

