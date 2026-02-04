Euclid Public Sector, LLC Adds Principal, Robert Duffner

Bob Duffner joins Euclid Public Sector, LLC as Principal.
ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euclid Public Sector, LLC, a leading program manager offering comprehensive Public Sector coverage, today announced Bob Duffner is joining Jim Marquis as a Partner and Principal of the Company. Euclid Public Sector Alternative Risk Solutions is a managing general underwriter specializing in custom alternative risk insurance and reinsurance products for the public sector. This includes individual and group self-insurance, pools, captives, risk retention and risk purchasing groups throughout the US.
The team of Duffner and Marquis bring decades of experience focused on the Public Sector industry. Bob spent 19 years at Munich Re, where he served on the Public Entity Risk Solutions team as a Senior Vice President and subject matter expert in educational risk. He brings extensive experience managing both large group and individual risks nationwide, with a strong, solutions-driven approach. Together with Jim's 30 years of industry experience in Public Sector, the team is positioned for success in the industry.
"We are delighted to have Bob add his wide marketplace knowledge and experience to help bolster our underwriting," says Jim Marquis, Managing Principal.
"I look forward to hitting the ground running with Jim and the Public Sector team to assist in the continued growth of the public sector portfolio that Jim has been spearheading since the inception of Euclid Public Sector in August of 2015," says Bob Duffner. "It is a true honor to join such an outstanding organization and to work alongside Jim and the Euclid Team."
John N. Colis, president and CEO of Euclid Program Managers commented, "We are excited to welcome Bob to the Euclid Public Sector team. With Bob and Jim collaborating, we are poised for even greater success and new opportunities. Together, they will drive our mission of continued growth of this profitable and sustainable program in the Public Sector market."
Bob can be contacted directly by phone at (267) 918-8412 or via e-mail at [email protected].
Jim Marquis can be contacted directly by phone at (773) 860-2609 or via email at [email protected].
About Euclid Public Sector, LLC
Euclid Public Sector, LLC is a specialty managing general agent committed to delivering comprehensive casualty products for municipalities, counties, K-12 schools, junior/community colleges, special service districts, non-rail transit authorities and other publicly funded agencies on a nationwide basis with Hudson Insurance Group, a market-leading specialty insurer whose companies are rated A+ by A.M.Best.
About Euclid Program Managers
Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com
