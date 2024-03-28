Eucon Americas names Paul Zorrilla as Managing Director LATAM

Paul will continue to play a vital role in fostering Eucon's position as a leading provider of data-driven solutions in the automotive aftermarket, ensuring that our customers in Latin America benefit from unparalleled market insights and services - Osvaldo Celani, Managing Director Automotive Post this

"With the promotion of Paul to Managing Director LATAM, we are expressing our appreciation for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication in driving the expansion into the Latin American market over the last few years. Paul will continue to play a vital role in fostering Eucon's position as a leading provider of data-driven solutions in the automotive aftermarket, ensuring that our customers in Latin America benefit from unparalleled market insights and services," says Osvaldo Celani, Managing Director Automotive at Eucon.

Paul Zorrilla joined Eucon in 2018 as Business Development Manager for LATAM and became Regional Director in 2020. Prior to joining Eucon, Paul worked for Cox Automotive, a company that offers vehicle remarketing services, digital marketing and software for automotive dealers and OEMs. He held several positions in sales & marketing and as a member of New Ventures Teams. During this time, he traveled extensively throughout the United States, building high performing teams.

About Eucon

Eucon is a digital pioneer and expert in data-driven decision making. The company combines comprehensive market data and in-depth expert knowledge with modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation. Using data intelligence, Eucon creates the basis for smart decisions and supports its customers in the automotive, insurance and real estate industries in further digitalizing and automating their business processes. Eucon was founded in Münster in 1997. The company now has over 500 employees in offices in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, serving around 250 customers in more than 80 countries. More information is available at www.eucon.com.

For more information on Eucon Americas, LLC and Eucon LATAM, contact:

USA

David Shanahan

President

Eucon Americas, LLC

1230 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 1900

Atlanta, GA 30309

[email protected]

Mexico

Paul Zorrilla

Managing Director Latin America

Eucon LATAM S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

Av. Presidente Mazarik 111 – 1st Floor

Polanco. Ciudad de México 11560

[email protected]

Press contact

Barbara Greissinger

Head of Corporate Communications

Eucon Group

Tel. +49 251 14496-2310

[email protected]

https://www.eucon.com/en/

SOURCE Eucon