Eucon Americas names Paul Zorrilla as Managing Director LATAM

Eucon Americas LLC is pleased to announce Paul Zorrilla as Managing Director LATAM. In his new role, he will continue to build up the local presence of the automotive division in Latin America and help Eucon to systematically expand its American network.
ATLANTA and MUENSTER, Germany, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eucon LATAM is a fully owned subsidiary of Eucon Americas, LLC, based in Atlanta, USA. Paul was announced as Regional Director when the subsidiary first opened in April 2023. Since then, the LATAM research team has grown exponentially and now consists of more than 25 mechanical engineers and technicians with in-depth expertise in the aftermarket of the major countries in the region.
"We want to become the leading voice of authority in the automotive aftermarket in Latin America as pioneers bringing innovation, technology and substantial ROI solutions to our clients," says Paul. With his focus on providing better and more focused support to customers in Latin America, Paul is also pursuing the development of new business in the region.
"With the promotion of Paul to Managing Director LATAM, we are expressing our appreciation for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication in driving the expansion into the Latin American market over the last few years. Paul will continue to play a vital role in fostering Eucon's position as a leading provider of data-driven solutions in the automotive aftermarket, ensuring that our customers in Latin America benefit from unparalleled market insights and services," says Osvaldo Celani, Managing Director Automotive at Eucon.
Paul Zorrilla joined Eucon in 2018 as Business Development Manager for LATAM and became Regional Director in 2020. Prior to joining Eucon, Paul worked for Cox Automotive, a company that offers vehicle remarketing services, digital marketing and software for automotive dealers and OEMs. He held several positions in sales & marketing and as a member of New Ventures Teams. During this time, he traveled extensively throughout the United States, building high performing teams.
Eucon is a digital pioneer and expert in data-driven decision making. The company combines comprehensive market data and in-depth expert knowledge with modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation. Using data intelligence, Eucon creates the basis for smart decisions and supports its customers in the automotive, insurance and real estate industries in further digitalizing and automating their business processes. Eucon was founded in Münster in 1997. The company now has over 500 employees in offices in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, serving around 250 customers in more than 80 countries. More information is available at www.eucon.com.
