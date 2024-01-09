eufy Introduces X10 Pro Omni Robotic Vacuum and Mop to Make Everyday Cleaning Smarter and Even More Hands-free

The new robotic vacuum and mop features best-in-class technology, including AI See™ smart obstacle avoidance and self-emptying Omni Station. Post this

The eufy X10 Pro Omni features powerful 8,000 Pa suction to easily pick up debris, hair, dust and powders, leaving carpets and floors clean after just one pass. Common household messes like pet fur, mud, grass, coffee grounds and flour are no match for the eufy X10 Pro Omni's powerful suction.

MopMaster™ System 2.0

eufy X10 Pro Omni is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum designed with the MopMaster System 2.0. This upgraded mopping system features a powerful motor and a new built-in water tank that keeps the mopping pads continuously wet for a more efficient mopping experience. Other key mopping features include:

Auto-lift Mopping: Upon detecting a change in surface, automatically lifts mop pads 12mm to avoid touching carpet and clean surfaces for easy switching between flooring types.

Dynamic Dual Rotating Mops: The eufy X10 Pro Omni's strong motor and precise gears allow it to spin at 180 RPM and apply 1kg of downward pressure, for easy removal of tough dirt and stains on hard floors. To ensure every inch of the floor is cleaned, including tight corners, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is newly designed with pentagonal-shaped, 360°- rotating mopping pads.

Edge-Hugging Clean: X10 Pro Omni's mopping pads are able to clean up to the edges of the room for a deep clean throughout the entire space.

AI.See™ Smart Obstacle Avoidance

With cutting-edge smart navigation and AI mapping, the eufy X10 Pro Omni's AI. See Smart Obstacle Avoidance technology is able to recognize over 100 different kinds of household objects, including toys, cables, shoes and even "surprises" left by the family dog and is powered by the same algorithm used by the car industry's autonomous driving technology. Additionally, the LED sensor ensures smooth, accurate cleaning even when operating in dark or low-light areas.

Omni Station

The eufy X10 Pro Omni ensures a hands-off user experience thanks to the new Omni Station charging base. Once the eufy X10 Pro Omni has finished vacuuming and mopping, it will automatically return to the Omni Station to self-empty its dust bin and water tank and wash its mopping pads, drying them with 113° F hot air to prevent the growth of bacteria and unpleasant odors. The robot also automatically refills its built-in water tank with clean water so it's ready for the next mopping session.

Pro-Detangle Comb™ Roller Brush

The eufy X10 Pro Omni's unique V-shaped roller brush features high-density bristles that greatly reduce the amount of hair and fur that gets wound around the brush during cleaning. Similar to the X8 Pro, when the eufy X10 Pro Omni returns to its base, the roller brush rotates in both forward and reverse across an integrated comb. This action detangles stray hairs from the brush before they are vacuumed into the dust bin.

eufy Clean App

Users can utilize the eufy Clean app to start and stop the eufy X10 Pro Omni, schedule cleanings, and restrict areas of the home. A new feature allows users to set up cleaning profiles such as "after dinner cleaning" whereby the robovac automatically cleans one particular area of the home at a scheduled time. The eufy Clean app also provides important updates on the robot and Omni Station.

Product Specifications

eufy X10 Pro Omni

Battery Life

180 minutes for vacuum only mode

120 minutes for mop and vacuum mode

Battery Capacity

5,200 mAH

Suction Power

8,000 Pa

Mopping Type

Rotating

Obstacle Avoidance

AI.See™ Technology

Length

Robot: 13.9 inches

Station: 14.4 inches

Width

Robot: 12.9 inches

Station: 18.9 inches

Height

Robot: 4.5 inches

Station: 18.1 inches

Weight

26 pounds

Pricing & Availability

The eufy X10 Pro Omni will be available on Amazon and https://www.eufy.com/appliance-x10-omni on February 20, 2024 for $799.99.

Starting January 8, new customers can sign up and get extra member benefits with 3 free bottles of eufy floor cleaning solution (worth $15.99) and double eufyCredits when purchasing the X10 Pro Omni.

Also, on January 22, customers can receive a coupon code for $200 off for new customers and $250 off for existing customers by paying a $1 reservation fee on https://www.eufy.com/appliance-x10-omni. On February 15, the coupon for new customers will drop to $100 off for the $1 reservation fee.

For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Media Contact

Brett White, Anker Innovations LLC, 1 8173208266, [email protected], www.eufy.com

SOURCE Anker Innovations LLC