Eugeria Acquires Eldergrow, Relaunching Trusted Therapeutic Gardening Program for Senior Living

Eugeria, a company recognized for its innovative dementia care solutions, has acquired U.S.-based Eldergrow, a trusted provider of therapeutic gardening programs for senior living communities. The acquisition, to be announced on Earth Day (April 22nd) and Eldergrow's 10th anniversary, brings back a beloved offering that includes two indoor garden models and a flexible, research-backed curriculum designed to improve the daily lives of residents in senior living communities and memory care settings.

With this strategic move, Eugeria expands its portfolio of evidence-based products for dementia care by integrating Eldergrow's unique offering: engaging daily programming centered on therapeutic horticulture, now paired with revitalized indoor gardens. These solutions will be offered under the Eldergrow name and distributed through Eugeria's trusted platforms.

"At Eugeria, our mission is to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia by making the best care solutions more accessible," said Valérie Larochelle, CEO of Eugeria. "Therapeutic horticulture is a powerful, research-backed approach to engagement, and Eldergrow's integration into Eugeria is a natural extension of our commitment to care communities across North America."

Founded in Canada, Eugeria has built a strong reputation among care professionals for its curated range of dementia care innovations—ranging from therapeutic technologies to sensory engagement tools. With Eldergrow joining its ecosystem, Eugeria strengthens both its product offering and its presence in the U.S. senior care market.

"There's a clear demand in the market for non-pharmacological engagement tools —and therapeutic horticulture is an important part of that. " said Breanne Hargreaves, VP of Growth & Commercialization at Eugeria." At Eugeria, we're always looking for proven solutions missing in the landscape. With Eldergrow, we're better positioned than ever to support those on the front lines of dementia care."

Eldergrow's daily programming and indoor gardens will complement Eugeria's suite of dementia care solutions already used by more than a thousand care communities across Canada and the U.S. The integration underscores Eugeria's role as a trusted partner for professionals seeking high-quality tools that are both easy to implement and rooted in science.

The announcement coincides with Earth Day and Eldergrow's 10th anniversary, highlighting the shared values of growth, sustainability, and care at the heart of this milestone.

About Eugeria

Eugeria is a Montreal-based company transforming dementia care through innovation. Recognized as one of The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2024 (#25), Eugeria is trusted by care communities across North America for its simple, evidence-based products that foster dignity, engagement, and quality of life for people living with dementia.

About Eldergrow

Eldergrow is a U.S.-based company specializing in therapeutic horticulture programs for senior living communities. Its nature-based programming and indoor gardens bring joy, purpose, and creativity to care communities through hands-on engagement.

