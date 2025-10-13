Euler Redefines In-Flight Comfort with the U.S. Debut of the Gen III Diep Sleep System™ at NBAA 2025

"As the demand for private air travel continues to grow, so does the need for premium, functional, and safety-conscious sleep solutions that enhance the in-flight experience," said Lori Diep, CEO at Euler. Post this

Ease of Setup:

A streamlined installation process with an improved latching system, making setup faster, easier and functional.

Portability & Convenience:

A lighter-than-ever design paired with a premium carry case for effortless transport, while maintaining the same advanced airflow and ergonomic benefits as previous models.

Luxury & Comfort:

Crafted from premium materials, the system is ultra-customizable with a range of materials, colors, wood finishes, and detailing options to match the most discerning client preferences.

Safety Innovation:

Optional sleep safety belts offer industry-first innovation, while all mattresses and components undergo third-party testing ensuring optimal safety standards.

Made in the USA:

Locally manufactured using high-quality, domestically sourced materials, ensuring superior quality control, reduced lead times, and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

LUXURY MEETS PERFORMANCE

Euler Aviation has long been at the forefront of premium in-flight solutions, serving an elite clientele ranging from private jet owners, corporate fleets and global heads of state. With the launch of the Gen III Diep Sleep System™, Euler further cements its position as the go-to brand for aviation sleep innovation and luxury finishes.

"As the demand for private air travel continues to grow, so does the need for premium, functional, and safety-conscious sleep solutions that enhance the in-flight experience," said Lori Diep, CEO at Euler. "The Gen III Diep Sleep System™ represents a new era of in-flight rest—seamless, luxurious, and built for performance."

AVAILABILITY & ORDERING

The Gen III Diep Sleep System™ is now available for private jet owners, fleet managers, and OEM partners aviation service providers. Custom orders and corporate partnerships are welcome.

Custom configurations, partnerships, and demonstrations can be scheduled at NBAA Las Vegas or through the new website atwww.eulerx.com

ABOUT EULER PRODUCTS, INC

Euler is a pioneer in luxury in-flight sleep solutions and cabin compliments, engineering premium rest systems, linens, and tableware for private and corporate aviation. With a relentless focus on comfort, safety, and innovation, Euler's products are trusted by the world's most discerning travelers and aviation professionals and it's in-house design team creates unmatched customization opportunities.

Media Contact

Lane Timian, Euler Products, Inc, 1 9498875293, [email protected], www.eulerx.com

