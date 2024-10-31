Eulerity Announces Strategic Partnership with MY SALON Suite

"Eulerity's all-in-one platform and dedicated group of individuals offer the perfect solution to meet our evolving needs. We are confident that by working together, we'll not only achieve, but surpass our digital marketing goals." Post this

MY SALON Suite President Susan Boresow shared her thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Eulerity. We needed a state of the art platform to elevate our marketing efforts, along with a dedicated team to help guide our franchisees throughout the process. Eulerity's all-in-one platform and dedicated group of individuals offer the perfect solution to meet our evolving needs. We are confident that by working together, we'll not only achieve, but surpass our digital marketing goals."

Prior to working with Eulerity, MY SALON Suite was looking for a comprehensive solution to streamline their digital marketing efforts and enhance their brand reputation. Eulerity's platform offers the perfect combination of omni-channel advertising and reputation management tools, along with cross-platform capabilities and lead tracking essential for sustained success. The MY SALON Suite team is looking forward to reaching new heights in brand lead generation, member retention and overall local visibility.

The union of Eulerity's innovative capabilities and MY SALON Suite's dedication to providing both their franchisees and members a one-of-a-kind experience promises a synergy that will undoubtedly drive success for both brands. Eulerity leverages its deep domain expertise in the B2B segment, in addition to their experience in the beauty, health and wellness industries, to deliver innovative and highly responsive customer support and marketing solutions. The platform was built with the busy business owner in mind, simplifying the world of digital marketing and advertising through an easy to use mobile app or desktop experience.

This partnership enables MY SALON Suite to optimize operations, attract new members and achieve strategic objectives with unmatched efficiency. Eulerity's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Adam Chandler, shared, "We love partnering with brands that are thinking about the next generation of marketing innovation to support their retail unit growth. MY SALON Suite leadership has been committed to providing their franchisees with more simplified, cutting-edge marketing automation solutions to align with the forward looking business objectives for MY SALON Suite."

Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond core marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, their AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to customer feedback across key digital channels, fostering deeper engagement and expanding brand reach. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact. Learn more at https://www.eulerity.com/.

