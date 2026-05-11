Eulerity launches industry-first paid-to-organic agentic layer, unifying TikTok, OpenAI, and AI-driven marketing in one platform.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity Introduces Industry-First Paid-to-Organic Agentic Layer, Expanding Access to TikTok and Open AI in a Unified AI Marketing Platform

New release unlocks seamless activation across cutting edge social channels and LLMs by bridging paid media, organic presence, and AI-driven discovery in one system.

Eulerity is an AI-powered marketing platform purpose-built for multi-location and decentralized brands. Today, the company announced its next major platform release. This release is a unified, agentic layer connecting paid and organic marketing across leading cutting-edge social channels and large language models. These models include TikTok and Open AI.

As AI becomes a primary interface for discovery, decision-making, and local intent, brands are under increasing pressure to show up consistently across fragmented ecosystems. These ecosystems range from social platforms to generative AI experiences. Eulerity's latest release addresses this shift head-on. The release offers brands the first fully integrated system that connects paid media execution with organic signals. These organic signals include reviews, listings, and social content. This system works within both traditional platforms and emerging AI environments.

This next-generation capability represents a fundamental shift from managing channels in silos to orchestrating outcomes through an agentic system. In this system, automation is no longer just about efficiency; it is about performance.

A New Layer for a New Era of Discovery

Eulerity's paid-to-organic agentic layer enables brands to activate, optimize, and scale their presence across platforms like TikTok and Open AI from a single system. By unifying these environments, brands can now ensure that what powers performance in paid media is directly informed by their organic footprint, and that it also reinforces that footprint.

This includes:

Seamless activation across TikTok, search, social, and AI-driven experiences.

Real-time optimization driven by both paid performance and organic engagement signals.

Coordinated messaging across ads, listings, reviews, and AI-generated responses.

A single system of record for visibility into both human and AI-mediated journeys.

As platforms like Open AI redefine how consumers discover and evaluate brands, Eulerity ensures its customers are not only present but also positioned to win in these new interfaces.

Early Advantages for Multi-Location Brands

With this release, Eulerity customers gain immediate access to a new class of capabilities:

Access to emerging AI surfaces : Customers can activate and test within conversational and generative AI environments as formats evolve.

: Customers can activate and test within conversational and generative AI environments as formats evolve. Unified performance intelligence : Customers can connect organic signals such as reviews, listings, and social directly to paid media optimization.

: Customers can connect organic signals such as reviews, listings, and social directly to paid media optimization. Scalable local execution : Customers can deploy campaigns across hundreds or thousands of locations with localized creative and messaging.

: Customers can deploy campaigns across hundreds or thousands of locations with localized creative and messaging. Future-proofed infrastructure: Customers receive infrastructure that helps them stay ahead of platform fragmentation with a system designed for continuous evolution.

Solving the Fragmentation of Paid and Organic

Historically, brands have been forced to manage paid media and organic presence as separate workflows. These workflows often spanned across disconnected tools, teams, and agencies. Eulerity's agentic system eliminates that divide. By linking non-working media, which includes organic content, reviews, and listings, with paid performance, the platform turns what was once fragmented into a continuous feedback loop. This process fuels better outcomes across every channel. This is especially critical in AI-driven environments like Open AI, where brand visibility is influenced not just by ad spend, but by the strength and consistency of a brand's organic footprint.

Built for Agentic Execution

At the core of Eulerity's platform is its system of performance agents & AI-driven processes that autonomously execute, test, and optimize campaigns across paid and organic channels.

With the addition of TikTok and Open AI integrations, these agents now extend into:

Short-form video ecosystems driving cultural relevance and engagement.

Conversational AI environments shaping discovery and decision-making.

Cross-channel optimization loops that continuously improve performance.

This allows brands to move beyond static campaign management toward dynamic, always-on execution.

Defining What Comes Next

"As discovery shifts from search results to feeds and now to AI-generated answers, the way brands show up must evolve," said Tanuj Joshi, CEO of Eulerity. "This release is not about adding channels; it is about creating a new layer where paid and organic work together to drive real outcomes across both cutting-edge social channels and LLMs. We are giving brands a system of performance, not a factory of activity."

About Eulerity

Eulerity is an AI-powered marketing platform designed for multi-location brands, franchises, and decentralized networks. By unifying paid media, organic social, listings, reviews, and analytics into a single agentic system, Eulerity enables brands to scale local marketing with precision, efficiency, and measurable performance.

Media Contact

Annie Chen, Eulerity, 1 347-770-1339, [email protected], www.eulerity.com

SOURCE Eulerity