Eulerity Named Top 3 Franchise Marketing Products & Services Supplier and #1 Paid Media Platform by Entrepreneur Magazine for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Eulerity continues to reshape franchise marketing with its AI-powered platform. The company's latest recognition highlights its leadership in unifying paid media with listings, reviews, and content management.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Eulerity, the pioneer in AI-powered marketing automation for multi-location brands, has been named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine. This year's recognition carries added significance: in the newly introduced Marketing Product & Services category, which separates agencies from technology platforms, Eulerity ranked #3 overall in the Marketing product category, and #1 among paid media automation platforms serving franchisors, franchisees, co-ops, and networks.

Utility Meets Performance — A New Marketing Standard

This milestone reflects more than recognition; it signals a seismic shift in how multi-location brand networks and franchises approach marketing. For decades, "utility marketing," managing listings, reviews, and organic content, sat in a silo from paid media. Eulerity is the first platform to erase that divide, connecting utility functions directly to performance advertising. The result is that every update, every review, every post becomes fuel that compounds brand growth and drives measurable sales outcomes.

Marketing Budgets Following Innovation & Efficiency

Brands that are conscious of their bottom line are moving their budgets and trust to Eulerity, choosing it over incumbents who struggle to connect performance advertising into their core business of driving outcomes. By unifying utility marketing with performative outcome driven advertising, Eulerity delivers measurable growth, efficiency, and savings at scale.

Recognition From Those Who Matter Most

Unlike many industry accolades, Entrepreneur Magazine's ranking comes directly from franchise brands themselves, the people who live and breathe the challenge of scaling marketing across hundreds or thousands of local markets. Their votes reflect not just Eulerity's technology, but the trust, partnership, and business impact that comes from putting brands in control of both their digital presence and their performance results.

"This award belongs as much to our clients as it does to us," said Kerry Kerman, AVP of Customer Success at Eulerity. "We are deeply grateful to the incredible brands we serve, franchises and multi-location marketers who show up every day to connect with their customers in meaningful ways. Their partnership inspires us to keep pushing boundaries, to keep inventing what's next, and to keep delivering the tools that make their work easier, smarter, and more impactful."

"Our vision has always been to collapse the walls between utility and performance," said Julie Pomaro, AVP of Customer Success at Eulerity. "This recognition is proof that the future of franchise marketing is not about juggling tools."

The Easy Button for Digital Marketing

Eulerity's platform delivers the first truly unified system across paid omni-channel media, organic content, listings, and reviews, backed by AI automation and human expertise. From national strategies to local execution, the platform simplifies the complexities of marketing, delivering efficiency, savings, and measurable lift. With the recent launch of its Listings Management feature, Eulerity has cemented its role as the "easy button" for every element of a brand's digital footprint: paid, owned, and earned.

About Eulerity

Eulerity is reshaping digital advertising by integrating agentic AI to drive smarter marketing outcomes. The platform empowers multi-location brands to streamline campaign management across Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more, unifying paid and organic channels into one system. With advanced tools like call tracking, review management, listings, and AI-powered insights, Eulerity helps businesses engage customers, optimize performance, and scale growth, delivering efficiency and impact at every level. To learn more, visit Eulerity's website.

