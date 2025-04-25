Eulerity Strengthens Team with Key Marketing Veteran Hires

The brand adds key hires to drive customer engagement and market expansion.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, the marketing automation platform redefining how brands scale digital advertising, today announced the expansion of its team with three strategic hires. These additions strengthen Eulerity's position as a market leader in AI-driven marketing automation and underscore the company's focus on accelerating innovation, deepening client success, and expanding its footprint across franchise and multi-location industries.

Joining the team is Jennifer Koen, named Vice President of Customer Engagement. With over 18 years of experience driving marketing and customer success for high growth franchise and multi-location brands, Koen has held leadership roles at Sport Clips, Defyned Brands, and more. She is known for developing scalable systems that connect technology to tangible business outcomes — and her deep understanding of brand growth strategy will be central to delivering measurable ROI for Eulerity's partners.

"I joined Eulerity because the team has built a powerful platform — smart automation backed by real-world insight into what franchise and multi-location brands actually need to scale," said Koen. "What makes it stand out is how that tech is paired with a strategic, hands-on approach to customer success. I'm excited to bring my experience to help our customers unlock more growth, more efficiently."

Slaton Smith has been appointed Director of Sales. A seasoned marketing executive in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, Smith brings leadership experience from Arby's, TGI Friday's, Denny's, and most recently Boston Market, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. His ability to translate data and tech into scalable customer acquisition strategies will be instrumental in expanding Eulerity's presence within the restaurant vertical.

Continuing to strengthen the management team is Chad Jordan, who has been an integral part of the Eulerity family and has served as the company's Vice President of Brand Sales for the past year. A trusted leader within the organization, Chad brings deep expertise from his prior roles leading digital marketing at Sport Clips and driving revenue growth in B2B SaaS for multi-location brands. His strategic understanding of how to align AI-driven marketing with brand-level goals makes him a vital force in Eulerity's next chapter. "Working with Eulerity has been incredibly rewarding," said Jordan. "This platform goes beyond automation — it delivers real, measurable results that brands can see, scale, and build on."

Eulerity is the industry's most advanced all-in-one marketing platform — a powerhouse that uses AI to automate and optimize campaigns across Google, Meta, YouTube, and beyond. It unites creative, media buying, reporting, and engagement into one smart, seamless ecosystem. With built-in call tracking, organic social tools, and AI-driven review management, brands can cut complexity, lower costs, and scale performance with pinpoint precision.

Eulerity's growing team reflects its commitment to building solutions for marketers, by marketers. With deep expertise across customer success, digital transformation, and industry-specific marketing strategies, these leaders bring an inside-out understanding of the challenges brands face — and how automation can solve them.

About Eulerity

Eulerity is the leading marketing automation platform for multi-location and franchise brands. Through its AI-powered system, businesses can simplify campaign creation, automate performance optimization, and consolidate insights across digital channels — including paid search, social, video, and display. Eulerity's platform integrates tools like call tracking, review management, and form analytics, empowering marketers to drive smarter decisions, reduce spend through platform consolidation, and scale growth with unmatched efficiency. Learn more about the brand at https://eulerity.com/.

