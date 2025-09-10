Eulerity Supercharges Brands With Multi-Location OTT as Part of Omni-Channel Local and National Marketing Strategy

The industry's first truly unified multi-location OTT solution, seamlessly integrated with paid social, search, display, and online video, delivers surround-sound consumer activation for brands at scale.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, the leading provider of AI-driven marketing automation, announced the launch of its multi-location OTT offering, an exclusive solution that allows national and franchise brands to extend their video campaigns into premium connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) environments. This breakthrough offering gives brands unparalleled access to millions of monthly active devices and competitive linear TV ad placements while uniquely combining OTT with paid social, search, display, and online video to create a single, surround-sound consumer experience.

With this innovation, brands can finally achieve true omni-channel reach, connecting national consumers on the biggest screen in the home while simultaneously reinforcing messages across local digital touchpoints. By layering Eulerity's AI-driven targeting and personalization across all channels, marketers can unify awareness, consideration, and conversion strategies in one automated ecosystem.

Advanced Targeting Meets Premium Content

The new multi-location OTT integration unlocks diverse formats, including standard in-stream video ads, non-skippable ads, and six-second bumpers with more to come. Access to premium networks such as AccuWeather, NBC News Now, PBS, iHeart Country, BBC Home & Garden, Yahoo! Finance, Family Feud, DraftKings Network, and more ensures that brand messaging runs alongside trusted, high-engagement content. Networks are being added daily, further expanding opportunities for precision reach.

Eulerity's advanced targeting capabilities set a new standard for OTT campaigns. Brands can tailor ads by demographics, gender, age, and interest-based audience segments, optimizing performance across every screen. By integrating with Eulerity's agentic, all in one marketing platform, brands gain access to data rich walled garden environments, without the fragmentation or inefficiency of running disconnected campaigns.

Meeting Consumers Where They Watch

With 60% of U.S. households already streaming free, ad-supported content, and viewers spending over 75 minutes per day on connected platforms, Eulerity's multi-location OTT integration arrives at the perfect moment. Supported by leading devices like Sony, TCL, and Chromecast, campaigns powered by Eulerity now reach households nationwide with measurable impact.

"This integration is a game-changer for our clients," said Tanuj Joshi, CEO of Eulerity. "By bringing multi-location OTT into our omni-channel ecosystem, we're giving brands the ability to connect with consumers on the biggest screen in the house while reinforcing their message across social, search, display, and online video. It's a premium, highly engaged environment that transforms reach into real impact—an exclusive, smarter way for brands to activate both locally and nationally in today's evolving media landscape."

Eulerity is reshaping digital advertising by integrating agentic AI to drive smarter marketing outcomes. The platform empowers multi-location brands to streamline campaign management across Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more—unifying paid and organic channels into one system. With advanced tools like call tracking, review management, listings, and AI-powered insights, Eulerity helps businesses engage customers, optimize performance, and scale growth—delivering efficiency and impact at every level.

