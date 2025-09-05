Eulerity Supercharges National Brands With Google TV Integration

The pioneering all-in-one platform, powered by AI and advanced marketing automation, launched its new Google TV offering, giving brands direct access to the platform's more than 20 million monthly active devices and competitive linear TV ad placements.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, a leading provider of AI-driven marketing automation solutions, announced the launch of its new Google TV offering that allows brands to extend their digital video campaigns from Youtube to Google TV's rapidly growing connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platform. This integration gives brands the ability to reach a wider audience and enhance brand awareness on the big screen and offers enhanced national brand awareness by extending campaigns to premium, in-stream content across more than 125 channels covering sports, shows, and movies. This new offering seamlessly integrates with a brand's existing marketing strategy, leveraging Eulerity's personalization and advanced targeting to make streaming video a highly beneficial extension, rather than a separate campaign.

With this new feature, brands can utilize diverse ad formats, including staple CTV ad formats like standard in-stream video ads, non-skippable ads, and 6-second bumper ads, with more formats planned for the future. Additionally, the platform provides access to premium linear TV content through the Google auction system, enabling competitive CPM bids. Eulerity's advanced targeting and measurement tools allow for precise audience reach, leveraging options like demographics, gender, age, and specific audience segments to ensure optimal campaign performance. Current providers include networks like AccuWeather, NBC News Now, PBS, Dateline, iHeart Country, BBC Home & Garden, Yahoo! Finance, Family Feud, DraftKings Network, Nature, and Tastemade, among many others. Networks are continuing to be added daily. For a complete list, please contact Eulerity.

Eulerity-powered campaigns can now reach over 20 million monthly active Google TV and Android TV OS devices, including popular brands like Sony, TCL, and Chromecast. This strategic expansion is particularly timely, as 60% of U.S. households already watch free, ad-supported streaming devices, and viewers on Google TV's free channels spend an average of over 75 minutes per day.

"This integration with Google TV is a game-changer for our clients," said Adam Chandler, COO and Co-Founder of Eulerity. "It allows brands to not only extend their reach but also to connect with consumers on the biggest screen in the house, in a premium, highly-engaged environment. We're giving our clients a powerful new way to win in the evolving world of connected TV."

Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond core marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, their AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to customer feedback across key digital channels, fostering deeper engagement and expanding brand reach. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact.

