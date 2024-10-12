Eulerity Technology Powers Local Marketing Dominance for Leading Brands

We're delighted to join forces with Eulerity. Their expertise in omni-channel marketing automation perfectly complements our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, while offering our franchisees the best tools and strategies to do so. Post this

Nora McGillicuddy, Vice President of Marketing for HealthSource Chiropractic, shared her excitement regarding the new partnership, saying, "We're delighted to join forces with Eulerity. Their expertise in omni-channel marketing automation perfectly complements our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, while offering our franchisees the best tools and strategies to do so. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward for our company and we're firmly convinced that by working together, we'll achieve even greater results and wonderful success."

Eulerity's platform empowers marketers to accelerate campaign launch and optimization with a suite of innovative AI driven tools. Pre-configured digital marketing blueprints provide a foundation of expertly designed campaign structures, allowing for rapid deployment across various media channels. By customizing these packages with specific creative variations, targeted keywords, and precise demographic targeting, brands can tailor campaigns to their unique audiences. Eulerity's Advanced Custom Variables feature enables the creation of highly localized content at scale, building upon core information like business name, phone number, and landing page with location-specific details. To further streamline the creative process, AI-powered content generation and pre-configured prompts offer intelligent assistance in crafting compelling copy for search, social media, and promotional materials, addressing a range of campaign objectives, from grand openings to seasonal promotions.

Eulerity consistently adds upon their new features to grow its already strong presence. Brands can leverage the platform's Call Reporting to analyze call volume, measure call duration, and listen to call recordings, offering deep insights into customer interactions. By unifying platform engagement, reach, and customer reviews into a platform that already does it all, Eulerity offers a 360-degree view of your brand's online presence.

Eulerity's VP of Global Sales, Daniel Izen, shared the team's excitement, saying, "Our partnerships have grown exponentially as brands recognize the critical role our platform plays in addressing their most complex multi-location marketing challenges. By combining cutting-edge technology with an unparalleled level of customer success support, we've built a powerful foundation for growth. This momentum is a testament to the value we deliver to our partners and the strength of our market position."

Eulerity's enterprise technology and SaaS platform make it easy for brands to scale, enabling simplicity across a large number of campaigns. Brands can organize and execute their marketing infrastructure across global, national, and local geographies, and also create, organize, execute, and understand paid and organic marketing campaigns all in one place. The platform streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings and better efficiency.

Eulerity is the leading marketing automation software for multi-location businesses, seamlessly integrating omni-channel organic and paid marketing. Our next-level, always-on platform, paired with a dedicated Customer Success team, enables organizations to drive revenue, enhance their online reputation, and gain deep insights into customer acquisition—all from one powerful solution. By leveraging AI and ML, Eulerity's cutting-edge technology simplifies the complexities of developing and executing multi-faceted digital marketing programs, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional vendors. For more information about Eulerity and its industry-leading marketing automation platform, visit https://eulerity.com/.

