Eulerity to Power Kumon's Local Marketing Across North America

The academic enrichment brand is poised for significant local marketing impact with Eulerity

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, recognized for its innovative marketing automation solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Kumon North America,Inc., the global after-school giant recently rated the tenth overall franchise among Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list for 2025.

Kumon North America, Inc., has over 2,100 locations and over 400,000 students enrolled in the U.S. and Canada. The brand offers a unique, worksheet-based learning program designed to foster both academic proficiency and independent learning, empowering students to master challenging material, even beyond their school grade level, through self-directed discovery and Instructor guidance. Prior to partnering with Eulerity, Kumon North America, Inc., was eager to streamline the ad creative process, leverage a partner that provides on-demand reporting, and equip its instructors with an intuitive, transparent, and cutting-edge app. Eulerity's platform addresses these needs, enabling Kumon North America, Inc., instructors to more effectively connect with their local communities and drive student enrollment.

This collaboration will empower Kumon's corporate team and instructors with Eulerity's state-of-the-art AI marketing automation technology, coupled with its unparalleled Customer Success team. With built-in creative ad and post builders, instructors can effortlessly design engaging campaigns tailored to their specific location. AI-powered automation takes the guesswork out of ad optimization, testing and refining creatives for peak performance before deploying them across a vast network of websites. Eulerity's commitment to transparency is evident in both its real-time data and insightful analytics, providing instructors and corporate with a clear, comprehensive view of campaign performance at both individual and aggregate levels. Better yet, Eulerity's Customer Success team empowers Instructors with dedicated technical support, ensuring seamless platform navigation and a successful marketing journey. This allows the instructors to have the ability to evaluate every aspect of their digital media strategy, while offering corporate an unparalleled overview of brand location activity. Further enhancing the user experience, the intuitive and cutting-edge mobile app ensures effortless interaction and engagement, making local marketing accessible and effective for every Kumon North America, Inc., instructor.

Erin Friend, Kumon North America, Inc. 's Marketing Manager, shared the brand's excitement regarding the partnership, saying, "The compelling nature of Eulerity's comprehensive marketing solution and forward-thinking approach was evident from the start. What has truly impressed us is the remarkable speed and enthusiasm with which our franchisees have embraced Eulerity's platform. We're already seeing exciting initial results, and we are confident that this dynamic partnership will help fuel substantial growth and spark exciting new innovations throughout our entire franchise system."

Daniel Izen, Vice President of Global Sales for Eulerity, added, "We designed our platform to empower multi-location brands with transparency and control. We are delighted to bring this capability to Kumon, enabling their instructors to effectively connect with their communities and their corporate team to gain unparalleled insights. We see this as a perfect match."

Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond core marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, their AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to customer feedback across key digital channels, fostering deeper engagement and expanding brand reach. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact.

Media Contact

Mary Hanula, Eulerity, 1 9172080145, [email protected], https://eulerity.com/

SOURCE Eulerity