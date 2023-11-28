Eurasia Group Foundation Announces New Name for a New Era: Institute for Global Affairs

Eurasia Group Foundation unveils new name, logo, and look, reflecting its global education mission and dedication to increasing public engagement with global affairs.
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eurasia Group Foundation (EGF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to helping people understand the everyday impact of global events, has announced its new name: Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs (IGA). The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to amplify voices underrepresented among foreign policy professionals and promote civic engagement on today's most pressing global challenges. It also remains committed to exploring approaches to US foreign policy better tailored to new global realities and the preferences of American voters.
Board president and founder Ian Bremmer reflected, "I've spent my whole professional life trying to help people understand the dynamics which shape – and reshape – our world. This has been the goal that, in different ways, we pursue at Eurasia Group, GZERO Media, and the public-facing analysis and education work at the nonprofit, Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs."
"The new name marks a new phase in our work," said Zachary Karabell, the organization's board chair. "As the Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs grows and broadens in an era of significant global change, our name will reflect the global scope of our curiosity and expertise, and our efforts to inspire and enable people to understand and engage the issues shaping the world."
Since its founding in 2016, the organization has introduced students and teachers to educational resources on the fundamentals of globalization, produced compelling multimedia content to demystify critical global challenges, and published impactful public opinion surveys which reveal the international priorities of people in the United States and around the world.
"This change comes at a pivotal moment for our organization," said Allyn Summa, the Institute's executive director. "The organization's mission is more critical than ever. In today's polarized and turbulent world, people of all ages and backgrounds need evidence-based analysis that helps them understand and address the world's biggest challenges."
The Institute will continue the work of EGF – including its Independent America program and curricular work – and remain a source of information which drives public awareness, understanding, and action.
About Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs:
IGA pursues industry-leading research on geopolitics and global affairs, creates relevant, objective, fact-based content, tools, and programming, and partners around the world to:
- Drive Awareness: Elevate geopolitics and global affairs as relevant, essential, and accessible to individuals, organizations, and communities everywhere.
- Increase Understanding: Expand knowledge of geopolitics and global affairs among the public, particularly young people, and historically marginalized and underrepresented groups.
- Support Action: Enable people everywhere to bring an understanding of geopolitics and global affairs into their daily lives and decision-making.
IGA's vision surrounds increasing awareness and understanding of geopolitics and global affairs—particularly among young people and marginalized and underrepresented groups—protecting and strengthening democracy and helping overcome intolerance and totalitarianism, in the United States and globally.
More information can be found at http://www.instituteforglobalaffairs.org.
