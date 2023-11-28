Eurasia Group Foundation Announces New Name for a New Era: Institute for Global Affairs

"The organization's mission is more critical than ever. In today's polarized and turbulent world, people of all ages and backgrounds need evidence-based analysis that helps them understand and address the world's biggest challenges." - Allyn Summa, executive director Post this

Since its founding in 2016, the organization has introduced students and teachers to educational resources on the fundamentals of globalization, produced compelling multimedia content to demystify critical global challenges, and published impactful public opinion surveys which reveal the international priorities of people in the United States and around the world.

"This change comes at a pivotal moment for our organization," said Allyn Summa, the Institute's executive director. "The organization's mission is more critical than ever. In today's polarized and turbulent world, people of all ages and backgrounds need evidence-based analysis that helps them understand and address the world's biggest challenges."

The Institute will continue the work of EGF – including its Independent America program and curricular work – and remain a source of information which drives public awareness, understanding, and action.

Media Contact:

Allyn Summa, Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs, (202) 765-3177, [email protected]

About Eurasia Group Institute for Global Affairs:

IGA pursues industry-leading research on geopolitics and global affairs, creates relevant, objective, fact-based content, tools, and programming, and partners around the world to:

Drive Awareness: Elevate geopolitics and global affairs as relevant, essential, and accessible to individuals, organizations, and communities everywhere.

Increase Understanding: Expand knowledge of geopolitics and global affairs among the public, particularly young people, and historically marginalized and underrepresented groups.

Support Action: Enable people everywhere to bring an understanding of geopolitics and global affairs into their daily lives and decision-making.

IGA's vision surrounds increasing awareness and understanding of geopolitics and global affairs—particularly among young people and marginalized and underrepresented groups—protecting and strengthening democracy and helping overcome intolerance and totalitarianism, in the United States and globally.

More information can be found at http://www.instituteforglobalaffairs.org.

Media Contact

Katharine Starr, Eurasia Group, 2025405144, [email protected], www.eurasiagroup.net

SOURCE Eurasia Group