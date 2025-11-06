Eureka Solutions Joins Evergreen's Pine Services Group as First Scottish Acquisition

This strategic decision supports Pine's long-term vision to deliver scalable business solutions across new regions.

EAST KILBRIDE, Scotland, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, and its dedicated ERP vertical, Pine Services Group, announced the acquisition of leading UK business systems provider Eureka Solutions.

Founded in 2004, East Kilbride-based Eureka Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering cloud-based ERP and integration solutions for mid-market organizations. The partnership will enhance the company's ability to expand its portfolio and deepen its role as a trusted provider of Oracle NetSuite, Sage 200, and iplicit solutions — with iplicit representing a strategic new addition to its offering.

The acquisition occurs as the global ERP software market is projected to reach$81.3 billion by 2026, driven by accelerated demand for cloud-based automation and analytics across industries. In the UK, enterprise software spending is expected to grow by more than 11% annually through 2030, underscoring continued investment in modern ERP and integration solutions.

"Joining Pine Services Group marks an exciting next chapter for Eureka Solutions," said David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions. "Over the past two decades, we've built our reputation on technical expertise, customer service, and long-term client partnerships. Pine's investment and international expertise will allow us to accelerate our growth, deepen our cloud and integration capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers across the UK and beyond."

Lindores added: "We've always believed in sustainable, customer-focused growth — building a business that delivers genuine impact. Partnering with Pine gives us the strategic backing to scale that vision further, expanding both our ERP and integration offerings while maintaining the culture and values that have made Eureka Solutions so successful."

For Pine Services Group, the acquisition signifies a key strategic expansion into the UK's technology ecosystem.

"We are delighted to welcome Eureka Solutions as the newest member of the Pine Services Group family—and our first Scottish business," said Dustin Anderson, President of Pine Services Group. "Their exceptional expertise across Oracle NetSuite, Sage 200, iplicit, and their innovative Besyncly integration platform positions them as a true leader in delivering scalable, cloud-based ERP and financial solutions. This acquisition not only expands Pine's international footprint but also brings world-class talent and innovation from Scotland's vibrant technology ecosystem to further empower our customers."

Eureka Solutions has been recognised as a five-time Sage Developer of the Year and an Oracle NetSuite 5-Star Partner, underscoring its position among the UK's top ERP solution providers. The firm's 74-strong team continues to deliver transformative results for clients across industries such as professional sports, software & technology, non-profit, wholesale distribution, and hospitality.

About Eureka Solutions

Eureka Solutions is a leading UK provider of business systems and integration solutions for mid-market organisations. Since 2004, the company has specialised in implementing and supporting cloud accounting and ERP systems that help organisations scale efficiently, improve reporting, and automate operations. With partnerships across NetSuite, Sage, and iplicit, the firm's integration platform Besyncly delivers real-time data flow across business systems, powering hundreds of successful client integrations. Learn more at www.eurekasolutions.co.uk

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visithttp://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

