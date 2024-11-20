Euro-Wall Continues to Innovate with Launch of Operable Casement Window System

Vista CT combines a sophisticated design with premium performance. It enables architects, builders and project owners to find all their opening solutions from a single, dedicated source located in the USA." --Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall. Post this

When used in combination with Euro-Wall's folding, sliding, pivot and direct set fixed windows, Vista CT offers uniform aesthetics across the built environment. Building professionals and project owners also benefit from Euro-Wall's white-glove sales, installation and service support. Knowledgeable experts help ensure every detail is confidently handled from start to finish for a flawless, worry-free process. This can be crucial given Vista CT is available with some of the largest window panels currently available—up to 10-foot tall and up to 52 inches wide. This resource can help streamline the specification and installation of these oversized windows.

In addition to some of the largest window panel sizes on the market, Vista CT contributes to design flexibility. This operable window system is compatible with a wide range of glass options to fit a project's unique aesthetic and performance needs. It is thermally broken for premium energy performance without compromising size capabilities or design aesthetics. Available as an impact and non-impact system, this casement window system can be specified in single and multiple unit configurations. For multi-window applications, Vista CT utilizes the innovative, built-in Mull-Link™ system. Exclusively from Euro-Wall, this system eliminates the need for anchors or clips at the mull location, which supports a seamless aesthetic and a more streamlined install. No matter the configuration, Vista CT touts the industry's best AAMA 2605 pain finish for long-lasting resilience even in the harshest environmental conditions.

"Vista CT combines a sophisticated design with premium performance," says Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall. "Bringing this window to market is more than adding the first operable window to Euro-Wall's lineup of forward-thinking fenestration systems. It also enables architects, builders and project owners to find all their opening solutions from a single, dedicated source located in the USA."

Euro-Wall designed Vista CT to redefine ease of use, durability and performance for residential and commercial spaces. Made in the United States, this cutting-edge window system meets all impact requirements for Florida Product Approvals, High Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) protocols and Texas Department of Insurance Approvals. It is backed by Euro-Wall's friendly, stateside customer support and comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

To explore how Vista CT can elevate any project, visit Euro-Wall.com.

