Euro-Wall Expands Opening Options with All-New Window System

As an opening solution for both commercial and residential projects, Vista DS boasts panel sizes as large as 14-foot high and up to nine-foot wide. This fixed window system can also connect multiple panels to further enhance daylight access—all with shallow mullion bar depths for minimal sightlines. The perimeter frame also provides better clearance for stucco and drywall returns to minimize frame visibility. Although designed to showcase the glass, the framing details can be customized with wood cladding or long-lasting Kynar finishes to meet specific aesthetic goals without compromising durability and resilience.

"We saw a need in the market for large format, fixed windows with minimal sightlines," says Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall. "Vista DS fills this gap in market offerings. We leveraged what we learned engineering the largest and strongest door systems to create a complimentary fenestration product that solves our customers' window opening needs. This fixed window system combines strong but minimal framing members with a wide range of design aesthetics to revolutionize what's possible in both residential and commercial projects."

Euro-Wall designed Vista DS from the ground up based on feedback from the company's popular storefront system. The window system offers straightforward installation since it requires no mullion clips and utilizes dry glazing assemblies. Complete with anchor covers to eliminate exposed fasteners, Vista DS also has thinner glass profiles. This not only supports an efficient installation process, but it also streamlines any future glazing replacement work since the glass is lighter and easier to maneuver.

Made in the United States, Vista DS meets requirements for Florida Product Approvals and Texas Department of Insurance Approvals. Vista DS can be used in High Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones (HVHZ), including Miami-Dade County. It is backed by Euro-Wall's friendly, stateside customer support and comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

