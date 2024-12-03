Euro-Wall Names Shawn Harlacher Vice President of Sales

"With his deep understanding of the luxury door and window market, Shawn is set to make an incredible impact. We are excited about Shawn's vision and expertise and how he will expand Euro-Wall's presence in new and existing territories." - Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall Post this

With a distinguished career in building materials spanning over three decades, Harlacher brings extensive sales leadership and executive experience from renowned organizations such as PGT Custom Windows & Doors, AWP Windows & Doors, and several leading lumber companies across the Southeast.

Harlacher's deep understanding of the unique performance demands required by architects, specifiers, and building professionals in regions susceptible to extreme weather conditions—such as wind-driven rain, extreme temperatures, tropical storms, and hurricanes—positions him as an invaluable asset to Euro-Wall. Leveraging this expertise, Harlacher will lead Euro-Wall's sales team in delivering premium, high-performance door and window systems to meet the evolving needs of both new and existing customers.

Harlacher's experience will help Euro-Wall continue to revolutionize the building industry with beautiful and resilient opening systems designed for use in High Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) and beyond. As Vice President of Sales, Harlacher will join the company's executive team and lead several additional departments to identify opportunities in these markets and ensure cohesive business strategies and sales initiatives support.

"Shawn brings exceptional leadership, a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of success in both manufacturing and specialty dealer channels," says Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall. "His skills and experience will help drive Euro-Wall's growth as a manufacturer of premium doors and windows. With his deep understanding of the luxury door and window market, Shawn is set to make an incredible impact at Euro-Wall and build strong relationships with our customers. We are excited about Shawn's vision and expertise and how he will expand Euro-Wall's presence in new and existing territories."

