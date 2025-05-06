European Council Appoints Fernando Aguirre with DHS Ventures as Executive Advisor of the European Central Bank (ECB)

Large expectations concerning the selection and subsequent appointment of Fernando Aguirre to lead the European Central Bank (ECB)'s Advisory Council.

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DHS Ventures & Holdings joins the European Council in celebrating the appointment of Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, as Executive Advisor for the European Central Bank and a Vice Chairman for the Monetary Affairs Committee for the European Union. This appointment is effective June 1st, 2025 after the general assembly vote of May 1st, 2025.