Large expectations concerning the selection and subsequent appointment of Fernando Aguirre to lead the European Central Bank (ECB)'s Advisory Council.
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DHS Ventures & Holdings joins the European Council in celebrating the appointment of Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, as Executive Advisor for the European Central Bank and a Vice Chairman for the Monetary Affairs Committee for the European Union. This appointment is effective June 1st, 2025 after the general assembly vote of May 1st, 2025.
The General Council of the European Assembly of the Union adopted the initial resolution to appoint Mr. Aguirre on April 25th after a 25-7 vote and it was adopted, giving Mr. Aguirre full plenipotentiary powers and responsibilities to advise the European Union Central Bank and its Economic Committee on investments and liquidity assortment aspects of the economy.
"We are very pleased on our decision to bring Mr. Fernando Aguirre to the European Union Central Bank as the chief economic advisor, stated Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. His experience and tenor will be invaluable to the council."
Mr. Aguirre, during an interview with the BBC of London, last Monday, stated "I am honored to be selected to assume this new role within the European Union Central Bank and will dedicate my time and efforts to making a difference in the economic landscape, which is quite unstable during these times."
