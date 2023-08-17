European Interoperability Initiative to Launch at 1EdTech Europe

Members of the European Commission's Higher Education Interoperability workgroup will gather at 1EdTech's Europe Conference

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1EdTech® Consortium is honored to join the European collaboration in promoting interoperability in higher education.

Thought leaders from the education sector will gather at 1EdTech's Europe Conference, September 14-15 at the University of Nottingham, where the European Commission's Higher Education Interoperability workgroup will launch the initiative to an international audience from almost 20 different countries. The group will focus on the first phase of its plan: drafting architecture design for interoperable European Higher Education infrastructures.

"The final goal of this initiative is to create practical interoperability guidelines for implementation, maintenance, and governance," explained Evelien Renders, international education advisor for SURF (the national research and education network for the Netherlands). "Our students are looking for more mobility. Creating interoperable systems will make it easier and more secure for students to move between institutions as they take advantage of all the opportunities available to them across Europe."

This work will be of significance to all stakeholders in European higher education, whether from the public or private sector. The workgroup coordination team will meet with 1EdTech and EUNIS members for a pre-conference Think Tank on September 13, prior to the 1EdTech Europe Conference.

"We plan to ensure that higher education institutions, learners, and suppliers in Europe benefit from the best that digital technology can offer and remain globally competitive whilst aligning with European public values," said Anthony Camilleri from the group coordination team. "We appreciate 1EdTech's willingness to bring education stakeholders from the public and private sectors together in one place for a truly collaborative effort."

1EdTech brings a unique perspective to these conversations after working alongside educational institutions, edtech suppliers, and government organizations for more than 20 years.

"1EdTech's mission is to promote an open, trusted, and innovative edtech ecosystem across the globe," said 1EdTech CEO Rob Abel, Ed.D. "1EdTech has experience working with international governments and public bodies to profile open standards while fitting national infrastructure constraints. We are thrilled to bring our experience of realistically scaling interoperability standards to power learner potential to this collaborative initiative."

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact conference and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, puts philanthropic funds to work in support of 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

