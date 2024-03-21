European Sleeper Expands Into The Czech Republic Starting With Its Inaugural Ride To Prague On 25 March 2024

European Sleeper Expands Routes Across Europe, Unveiling New Destinations and Sustainable Travel Options

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ten months after the first ride from Brussels to Berlin, European Sleeper introduces new stops in Dresden, Bad Schandau, and Prague. The night train will then connect four countries and four European capitals. Even Paris and London are well connected with a single transfer in Brussels.

The route extension will be unveiled with a special event on 25 March 2024, where press, trade, and partners can board the train in Brussels and arrive in Prague the next day. On 26 March the official launch will be celebrated in Prague around the very first departure to Amsterdam and Brussels. The event is organised in collaboration with, Prague City Tourism, CzechTourism, visit.brussels, Visit Dresden, and České dráhy.

The Dutch-Belgian night train operator European Sleeper is part of the movement that put night trains in Europe back on the map. Trains offer an attractive alternative to other modes of transportation and produce up to 28 times less greenhouse emissions than planes, for example. Another significant benefit of night trains is their ability to transform lengthy distances into a mere overnight journey, allowing passengers to travel efficiently as they sleep.

"We are truly thrilled to be launching the new route to Prague less than a year after launching our first direct service from Brussels to Berlin," said Elmer van Buuren, Co-Founder, of European Sleeper. "Our goal is to add a new route each year so we can continue to contribute to a more integrated and sustainable European transportation network and we're proud to offer these incredible new destinations to travellers in Europe and beyond."

The official press event is scheduled for 16:00 on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, at Fantova budova, Prague Central Station. It will include guests coming from Brussels, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Saxon region, and the Czech Republic. Also, Czech tourism and transportation officials will be present including Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka, and Czech Minister for European Affairs, Martin Dovák.

The new service connecting Brussels, Dresden, and Prague is available from 25 March 2024 starting at €49 for a seat and €79 for a couchette in a shared compartment. In parallel, European Sleeper has been able to secure improved rental carriages. These couchette carriages will significantly increase the comfort and travel experience of the night train passengers.

In its continuing effort to expand its destination offering, European Sleeper is working on the launch of a new route connecting Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona to debut in 2025 or 2026. This route was selected by the European Commission as one of ten pilot projects to improve European cross-border rail connection.

For more information on European Sleeper or to book your journey, visit http://www.europeansleeper.eu.

Download the press kit here.

European Sleeper company background

European Sleeper is a Dutch-Belgian railway company founded in 2021 by Elmer van Buuren and Chris Engelsman. With their expertise in night train operations and logistics, European Sleeper is bringing together a wealth of knowledge and experience. European Sleeper raised €500,000 in seed capital, by selling shares to more than 350 small investors from various countries in Europe and beyond. In a new round in 2022, shares worth €2,000,000 were sold to 1,400 new investors. In the current funding round, another €2 million will be raised. Growing the cooperative to more than 3,500 co-owners, The result is an enthusiastic night train community that is actively involved in the company.

