CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euroview Elevates Chicago's Glass Industry: Acquires Illinois Glassworks in a Historic Merger

Euroview, the pioneering force in Chicago's glass industry, proudly announces its acquisition of Illinois Glassworks, marking a milestone in the city's architectural landscape. This union of two iconic glass companies is a testament to over 60 years of industry expertise, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Euroview emerges as a comprehensive solution provider, born from the rich legacies of Heights Glass and Mirror, Arcadia Residential, and Illinois Glassworks.

This merger not only unites unmatched craftsmanship, but also signifies the birth of a new era in home finishing products fabrication and installation. With a vision to create spaces that inspire, Euroview now stands as a powerhouse, offering an extensive range of glazing services including mirrors, shower doors, and storefronts. In addition, Euroview is also a market leader custom closet organization and window coverings.

A Fusion of Expertise and Excellence

The synergy between Euroview and Illinois Glassworks epitomizes the harmonious blend of expertise and excellence. Euroview has long been synonymous with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service, while Illinois Glassworks has earned a reputation for its precision and artistry. Together, these industry leaders promise an unparalleled experience for clients seeking top-notch quality and innovative designs.

Elevating Home Experiences

Euroview's expanded offerings, which now include closet organization and window coverings, transform houses into homes. By integrating aesthetic appeal with functionality, Euroview ensures that every space radiates style and sophistication. The company's commitment to superior craftsmanship is evident in every detail, promising clients an experience that exceeds expectations.

A Seamless Transition

Clients of both Euroview and Illinois Glassworks can look forward to a seamless transition. Euroview is dedicated to upholding the high standards that both companies are renowned for, guaranteeing a smooth continuation of services. With a focus on innovation and a dedication to quality, Euroview is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the glass industry.

Embracing a Bright Future

"We are thrilled to announce this historic merger with Illinois Glassworks," said David Harris at Euroview. "This union not only strengthens our position as industry leaders but also opens doors to endless possibilities. With our expanded offerings, we are not just crafting spaces; we are shaping experiences. Our clients can expect nothing but the best – from breathtaking glass to spectacular closets and elegant window coverings. Together, we are not just redefining homes; we are reimagining lifestyles."

About Euroview

Euroview is a trailblazer in the glass industry, born from the legacy of Heights Glass and Mirror, Arcadia Residential, and Illinois Glassworks. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and unparalleled customer service, Euroview crafts spaces that inspire. From exquisite shower doors and commercial glass to functional closets and well-dressed window coverings, Euroview offers comprehensive home finishing products fabrication and installation services.

