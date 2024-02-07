Euvic Announces Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Elevate Client Solution Design

Euvic, Inc., a distinguished US-based software engineering consultancy with engineering operations based in Poland, announced the appointments of Philip Budny as Head of Product Solutions and Edwin Figueroa as Senior Vice President of Business Development. These strategic appointments aim to enhance client partnerships and drive growth, leveraging Budny's experience in innovative product solutions and Figueroa's expertise in business development and strategic partnerships. The company, known for its high-quality software engineering solutions and a high client retention rate, is poised for significant expansion with these additions to its leadership team.

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Euvic, Inc., a distinguished US-based software engineering consultancy with engineering operations based in Poland, is pleased to announce strategic appointments of key executives that promise to enrich the client partnerships and unlock new opportunities for business.

Philip Budny has been appointed as the new Head of Product Solutions, bringing with him a wealth of experience in delivering innovative and entrepreneurial product solutions for companies such as SoundCloud, Squarespace, and Shopify. With a proven track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams and delivering highly adopted revenue generating solutions, Mr. Budny is poised to deploy innovative frameworks that link software solutions to their maximum business value.

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Budny, Edwin Figueroa joins Euvic as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Figueroa is a seasoned professional in business development, with a strong background in cultivating strategic partnerships and driving revenue growth. His international expertise honed through successful leadership roles with Honeywell, Avaya, Cisco, and Accenture will be instrumental in identifying and capitalizing on new business opportunities, further strengthening Euvic's position in the market.

These strategic appointments underscore Euvic's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory in the Americas. As a company that has consistently demonstrated its prowess in delivering high-quality software engineering solutions thanks to a unique delivery model, these key additions to the leadership team solidify Euvic's position as a market leader.

Commenting on the appointments, Leszek James, CEO of Euvic, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Philip and Edwin to the Euvic family. Their extensive experience, client obsession, and unbridled love for technology align perfectly with our vision for the future. With their leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver even greater value to our clients and explore new avenues for client success and partnership."

These appointments come at a time when Euvic is poised for significant expansion and mark a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Clients can expect even more innovative solutions and a broader spectrum of opportunities to work with the Euvic team.

About Euvic:

For business leaders charged with optimizing their business, Euvic enables technology excellence with your proven dream team, where the trust between leaders and engineers is unwavering. In business since 2005, with thousands of successful projects and a 92% retention rate, Euvic works at speed and scale to build custom solutions tailored to the needs of each client at maximum value.

Find Euvic online at https://www.euvic.com/us/.

