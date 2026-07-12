EV All Day Launches Instant Battery-Health Check for Used Electric Cars

The battery can be up to 40% of an EV's value and thousands of pounds to replace, but nothing makes a seller prove its condition. For £9.99, we give buyers that proof before they travel to view. Post this

EV All Day closes that gap. For £9.99, the service delivers an instant digital report estimating a used EV's battery health, real-world range now versus when new, and how much battery warranty remains, from nothing more than a registration and the current mileage.

The Missing Check in Used EV Buying

On a petrol car, buyers judge condition on mileage and service history. On an electric car, the number that really decides value is one they can't see. The battery can account for up to 40% of an EV's value and costs anywhere from £5,000 to £15,000-plus to replace, yet its condition never appears on the advert, the V5C or the MOT.

Because batteries degrade gradually with age, mileage and charging habits, mileage alone is a poor guide: a well-treated 80,000-mile car can hold a healthier battery than a hard-charged 30,000-mile one. Until now, buyers have had no independent way to tell the difference before travelling to view a car.

"On a petrol car you check the mileage and the service history. On an electric car, the number that decides value is one you simply can't see: the health of the battery. And no seller is obliged to show it to you," said Simon Brown, founder of EV All Day.

"For £9.99 and about thirty seconds, we give buyers an honest estimate of that battery's health, its real-world range and how much warranty is left, straight from the listing, before they ever travel to a viewing. It's the check that's been missing from used EV buying."

What an EV All Day Check Shows

Every £9.99 report is built around an EV-specialist battery and range core, powered by ClearWatt, and cross-checked against official DVSA MOT and mileage records.

The report may include:

An estimated battery-health reading and range retention versus when new

A battery-health grade (such as A+) where a manufacturer test record exists

Expected real-world range now, shown side by side with the official WLTP figure

Remaining battery warranty in miles and months, with an Active or Expired badge

Usable and total battery capacity (kWh)

Charging, running cost, efficiency and full specification, where that data is held (powered by EV Database)

Full MOT and mileage history from the DVSA, which also feeds the range estimate

The service is offered through two entry points to suit how buyers search: an EV Battery Health Check that leads with the battery reading, and a fuller Used EV Check that adds charging, running-cost and specification detail. Both are the same £9.99 report.

Crucially, EV All Day is honest about what the reading is: an estimate built from aggregated real-world data plus the specific car's age and mileage, with a manufacturer grade shown where a test record exists, not an OBD-measured State of Health. It is the read buyers can get from a listing, before they ever contact the seller.

Coming Soon: A Full EV History Check

A comprehensive EV history check, bringing battery condition, charging and running costs, and full vehicle provenance together in a single report, is scheduled to follow, giving used EV buyers everything they need in one place.

Reducing Risk in a Fast-Growing Market

As more electric cars reach their second and third owners, so does the risk of undisclosed battery degradation. A tired battery can look identical to a healthy one on a forecourt, and dashboard range figures alone can mislead. Heavy, frequent rapid charging can roughly double the rate of battery wear, meaning two seemingly identical cars can hold very different batteries.

By providing an independent estimate of battery health and range, EV All Day helps buyers verify a used EV's real condition rather than relying on seller claims, and helps sellers with a healthy battery evidence it to support their asking price. UK market research suggests buyers pay several hundred pounds more for a used EV with evidenced battery health, and that such cars sell noticeably faster.

Designed for Buyers, Sellers and the Trade

EV All Day is designed for use by:

Used EV buyers, screening listings and verifying battery health before travelling to view

Private sellers, evidencing a healthy battery and remaining warranty to support asking prices

Dealers and traders, appraising electric vehicles quickly and consistently

EV owners, understanding their car's battery condition over time

The service is intended to complement existing vehicle history checks rather than replace them.

How the Service Works

Using EV All Day involves three steps:

Enter a UK registration number and current mileage, with no VIN required. The car is confirmed as an eligible EV before any payment is taken, and mileage is pre-filled from the latest MOT.

Complete a single secure card payment of £9.99 through Stripe, with no subscription and no account.

Receive the report in seconds, delivered three ways: instantly on screen, as a downloadable PDF, and as a copy by email.

If a report cannot be generated because data is unavailable for the vehicle, the customer is refunded in full, automatically. Coverage spans the mainstream UK electric market, including Tesla, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, BMW, MG and Jaguar, among many others.

The Switch to Electric Is Accelerating

The launch comes as electric vehicles take an ever-larger share of the UK market, with registrations climbing year on year and new petrol and diesel car sales due to end in 2030. As more of these vehicles reach the used market, buying with confidence increasingly means knowing each battery's real condition, not just its mileage.

Availability

EV All Day is available now at evallday.com. Reports are delivered instantly where data is available, with an automatic full refund where a report cannot be generated.

About EV All Day

EV All Day is a UK-based vehicle verification service focused exclusively on electric vehicles. Operated by EV All Day Ltd and based in Chepstow, the platform combines EV-specialist battery and range data from ClearWatt with vehicle specification data from EV Database and official MOT and mileage records from the DVSA, helping buyers, sellers and the trade judge a used EV's true condition. Reports cost £9.99, with an automatic full refund where a report cannot be generated.

Media Contact

Simon Brown, EV All Day, 44 01632 961111, [email protected], https://evallday.com/

SOURCE EV All Day