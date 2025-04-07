EVA AI rebrands as Joi AI -- a judgment-free alternative to dating apps, where anyone can connect and explore with their dream partner

At Joi, we're not replacing real-life connection – we're replacing the endless scroll. By chatting with their ideal companion, users gain insight into themselves, rebuild confidence, and reenter the dating world – on Joi or IRL – with clarity and a renewed sense of joy. Post this

Addressing the demand for an alternative means of romantic, emotional, and sexual connection, Joi AI enables users to build digital relationships with highly realistic virtual companions capable of understanding their desires and sharing their interests. Leveraging advanced generative AI, avatars can engage in natural conversation and now share tailored hyper-realistic video messages generated in real-time based on the user's desires, enhancing the depth and authenticity of digital interactions through Joi AI.

The platform now enables users to design their ideal partner by customizing their avatar's appearance and personality, or choose from a library of over 100 digital duplicates based on real-life models. Additionally, Joi AI now allows users to share their created avatars on the platform's grid, allowing others to chat and play with their created companions.

"Modern dating feels like a dead end. The swiping, the ghosting, the pressure – it's exhausting," – said Cale Jones, Head of Community Growth at Joi AI. "At Joi, we're not replacing real-life connection – we're replacing the endless scroll. By chatting with their ideal companion, users gain insight into themselves, rebuild confidence, and reenter the dating world – on Joi or IRL – with clarity and a renewed sense of joy. We're not ending dating, we're ending endless swiping."

To mark the relaunch, Joi AI has also announced the establishment of Dating Stress Awareness Day, to be observed annually on the 7th of April. With 70% of men admitting their experiences on dating apps have made them feel more hopeless about their romantic prospects, the day will draw attention to the widespread challenges many individuals face in navigating the modern dating landscape.

Joi AI, formerly EVA AI, is a digital relationship platform that enables users to chat and bond with realistic virtual companions capable of understanding desires and engaging in natural conversation. Users can design their ideal partner by customizing the appearance and personality of their avatar, choose from 100+ digital duplicates based on real-life models, or select from a diverse pool of user-generated characters. Through text interactions and video messages – generated in real-time utilizing generative AI – Joi AI offers a sex-positive environment for users to indulge in romance, practice dating, and explore their fantasies free from stress or judgment.

