evaluagent Expands Management Team with Strategic Hires in Sales, Customer Success and Product Marketing

"Our mission is to elevate CX with real-time insights, improved agent training, robust reporting, and AI-driven workflows," said Jaime Scott, Co-founder and CEO, evaluagent. "Expanding our team with some of the industry's top talent will help us solidify our position more quickly." Post this

evaluagent's award-winning Quality Assurance (QA) and Automated Agent Improvement Platform helps to elevate the quality of all sales and service interactions by monitoring every interaction happening in every channel. The platform highlights key areas for improvement, and provides personalized feedback and prioritized suggestions to the QA team for human consideration and follow up.

On the heels of $20 million in Series A investment led by Peakspan Capital in June 2023, evaluagent has accelerated its hiring initiatives in preparation for its next phase of growth. The company recently added three proven industry leaders to its management team:

Global revenue leader and SaaS Guru Dipen Ormsby has joined evaluagent as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will apply his deep expertise in revenue generation and management to expand the company's footprint on a global scale. Ormsby previously held senior sales positions at SoftwareONE, Nattrbox, Matterport, Sabre Corporation and Amazon.

Charlotte Bohlman, a global SaaS leader with more than a decade of experience in customer success, operations and technology, is now evaluagent's Director of Global Customer Success. Prior to evaluagent, Bohlman served as Regional Director, Customer Success, EMEA for HireVue, where she enhanced CX, generated revenue and profit growth, forged strategic partnerships and cultivated employee engagement, for an artificial intelligence and human resources management company that pioneered the use of remote video interviews in the hiring process. Bohlman held previous senior leadership roles in CX Operations and talent acquisition at Accenture, Cargill and Talmix.

Nadine Edmondson, a senior marketing leader with established expertise in driving proposition, brand, pipeline and revenue for fast-growing tech businesses, has stepped into the role of evaluagent's Director of Product Marketing and GTM. Most recently, Edmonson served as Director of Product & Marketing Operations at RedBox, where she was promoted to the executive team for her successful leadership of global marketing. While there, she expanded her role to lead product management, translating the product strategy and vision to delivery and execution. She previously held marketing management positions at Timico, Serif, Microsoft, and DTS.

"evaluagent is already the preferred platform of choice for call center quality assurance, with massive potential to elevate CX through better workforce engagement," said Michelle Dinsmore, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, evaluagent. "At this pivotal moment for the industry, we are applying our collective experience with real-time insights, improved agent training, robust reporting, and AI-driven workflows to ensure that the company can scale rapidly to take advantage of the enormous opportunity ahead, while continually increasing the value we offer to our customers."

About evaluagent

evaluagent is a Quality Assurance (QA) and Performance Improvement platform that helps Contact Center Agents have better conversations with customers. Built by QA leaders, evaluagent's Smart Quality software blends AI with the best elements of traditional QA to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of QA teams. By automating administration and streamlining workflows, this approach empowers teams to evaluate more interactions, quickly identify areas for improvement and hold meaningful coaching conversations in a single platform. Trusted by leading global organizations, EvaluAgent is poised to help contact centers of all sizes transform their approach to QA for the good of their agents, their customers, and their wallets. For more information, please visit https://www.evaluagent.com/.

