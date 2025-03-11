evaluagent introduces predictive Voice of the Customer metrics to help contact centers enhance CX

"xMetrics enables businesses to use these AI-powered insights to not only anticipate challenges and enhance service quality, but ultimately create an experience that retains and delights their customers." Post this

The newest additions to evaluagent's xMetrics suite include:

xRepeats (Expected Repeat Contacts) – Predicts whether the customer is a repeat contact, helping businesses address process inefficiencies and improve customer satisfaction.

xResolution (Expected Resolution Rate) – Predicts first-contact effectiveness, enabling teams to optimize agent training and resource allocation.

xVulnerability (Expected Customer Vulnerability) – Detects potentially at-risk customers, even where no explicit vulnerability is stated, allowing businesses to provide tailored support.

Unlike traditional contact center metrics that rely on low-uptake post-interaction surveys and Voice of Customer analysis, xMetrics predict customer metrics on every conversation with accuracy contact centers can independently verify using their own data. This allows contact centers to move from reacting to surveys after problems have emerged to actioning predictive insights before they become problems.

"The future of contact centers is going to be all about building the evidence base for action," says Ben Cave, Product Director at evaluagent. "xMetrics enables businesses to use these AI-powered insights to not only anticipate challenges and enhance service quality, but ultimately create an experience that retains and delights their customers."

About evaluagent

Created by contact center experts with decades of experience and trusted by leading global organizations, evaluagent combines automated quality assurance, customer experience insights and agent performance improvement – all in one platform.

A leader in the contact center solutions market, evaluagent empowers busy contact center teams to focus their efforts where they'll have the most impact. Powered by AI, contact centers can benefit from time and process efficiencies, gain a deeper understanding of their customers' pain points, and drive agent performance, without increasing headcount.

