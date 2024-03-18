evaluagent Named as a Contact Center Solution Finalist in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

"This award validates the importance of our mission to increase customer satisfaction by providing amazing employee experiences," said Jaime Scott, Co-founder and CEO of evaluagent. Post this

"We are very proud of what our team has achieved in the past year, and this nomination is a great reflection of that," said Jaime Scott, Co-founder and CEO of evaluagent. "Our automated agent engagement platform helps brands boost the quality of their sales and service interactions with customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. This award validates the importance of our mission to increase customer satisfaction by providing amazing employee experiences."

The 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service received more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and thought leadership initiatives.

evaluagent provides several important innovations in contact center quality assurance software. Designed to augment the QA team, rather than to serve as a substitute, the platform enhances the role of QA evaluators by enabling them to leverage AI and automation to understand every interaction and laser focus their evaluation efforts on the highest value conversations to drive targeted agent improvement and ultimately elevated CX, while still maintaining human oversight. The solution includes conversation intelligence, auto-QA, transcription and summarization of call center conversations, provision of a contextual score for each scorecard line item and suggested AI-powered coaching tips and automated agent improvement workflows to address underperformance. It's a major milestone for the industry that will ultimately help call center QA to deliver an excellent customer experience and retain the best talent, while operating more effectively and efficiently.

About evaluagent

evaluagent is a Quality Assurance (QA) and Performance Improvement platform that helps Contact Center Agents have better conversations with customers. Built by QA leaders, evaluagent's software blends AI and automation with the best elements of traditional QA to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of QA teams. By automating administration and streamlining workflows, this approach empowers teams to evaluate more interactions, quickly identify areas for improvement and hold meaningful coaching conversations in a single platform. Trusted by leading global organizations, evaluagent is poised to help contact centers of all sizes transform their approach to QA for the good of their agents and their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.evaluagent.com/.

Media Contact

Nicola Kirby, evaluagent, 44 (800) 011-9688, [email protected], https://www.evaluagent.com/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected],

https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE evaluagent