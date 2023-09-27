EvaluAgent Welcomes SaaS Industry Leader Paul Weber to its Board of Directors

"Paul Weber is joining EvaluAgent's board at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, as we prepare to execute on our global expansion strategy," said Jaime Scott, CEO and Co-founder, EvaluAgent. Tweet this

Paul brings nearly three decades of experience in senior leadership for growth-stage SaaS companies, including Interactive Intelligence, a global provider of business communications software in the Contact Center (CX) space. As Chief Business Officer for Interactive Intelligence, Weber helped set go-to-market strategy while scaling the direct and channel sales force to $400M in revenue and 2,000 employees, leading to the company's acquisition by Genesys for $1.4B. Prior to Interactive Intelligence, Weber was part of the initial sales team at Software Artistry (acquired by IBM), a company that brought early CRM solutions to the enterprise, and saw the company from its early start-up phase through IPO. In his current role as a General Partner at Cultivation Capital, Weber serves as a Board Member and/or Advisor to several privately held companies focused on Contact Centers and Artificial Intelligence, including Inference Solutions (acquired by Five9), Mindtouch (acquired by Nice CX), Textel CX (acquired by Capacity), Glia, Capacity, Be My Eyes, Chatdesk and LifeOmic, among others.

"As someone who is passionate about utilizing cutting edge technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences, I am very excited about the value EvaluAgent delivers to call centers," said Paul Weber. "I am thrilled to join the Board of EvaluAgent at this significant phase of the company's growth, and I look forward to collaborating with the other Board members and the talented leadership team at EvaluAgent to expand its operations globally."

EvaluAgent's feature-rich platform was built by a team of executives with decades of experience in the contact center industry. It enables organizations across the globe to evaluate every customer interaction on any channel and subsequently coach, train, and motivate agents so they can offer consistently outstanding customer experiences. The company has achieved nearly 500% revenue growth over the last three years, with customers ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market business process outsourcers to growing tech companies. EvaluAgent recently announced $20M in Series A funding to further enrich its leading QA + WEM products, bring on top-tier talent in meaningfully expanding its fully-remote team, and support customers in new and existing geographies.

EvaluAgent is a Quality Assurance (QA) and Performance Improvement platform that helps Contact Center Agents have better conversations with customers. Built by former QA leaders, EvaluAgent's Smart Quality software blends AI with the best bits of traditional QA to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Quality Assurance teams. Automating admin and streamlining workflows, this smarter approach empowers teams to evaluate more interactions, quickly identify areas for improvement and hold meaningful coaching conversations in a single platform. Trusted by businesses around the world, EvaluAgent is well placed to help Contact Centers of all sizes transform their approach to Quality Assurance for the good of their agents, their customers and their wallets.

