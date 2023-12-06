AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Friday, January 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm – 2:15 pm (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, three AAEA members will speak at the session "Evaluating the Medium- and Longer- Term Health and Economic Impacts of Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Taxes."

Discussant(s)

Justin White, University of California-San Francisco

David Frisvold, University of Iowa

Jacob Whitman, Wayne State University

Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):

Using Electronic Health Records to Estimate the Association Between Seattle's Sweetened Beverage Tax and Weight Gain Trajectories in Adults and Children

Melissa Knox, University of Washington

Jessica Jones-Smith, University of Washington

Jessica Godwin, University of Washington

Steve Mooney, University of Washington

Searching for the Long-Term Consequences of Soda Taxes: Changes in Soda and Sugar Purchases for Families with Children

Felipe Lozano-Rojas, University of Georgia

Impact of U.S. Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Taxes on Prices and Purchases: Evidence from a Multi-City Synthetic Control Analysis

Scott Kaplan, United States Naval Academy

Justin White, University of California-San Francisco

Kristine Madsen, University of California-Berkeley

Sofia Villas-Boas, University of California-Berkeley

Dean Schillinger, University of California-San Francisco

View all of the AAEA sessions taking place at ASSA on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

