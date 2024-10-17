Evaluation Systems continues to develop educator workforce through partnership with Passage Preparation™

''We look forward to working together on training and assessments that will shape a strong educator workforce for students and stakeholders across the U.S.,'' commented Dr. E. Wyatt Gordon, SVP and Head of Evaluation Systems at Pearson. Post this

Through its strategic partnership with Passage Preparation™, Evaluation Systems will develop and deliver an enhanced range of Right Start™ educator learning courses, aimed at prospective teachers as well as educators looking to build their knowledge of new subjects.

Right Start courses, offered by Evaluation Systems for both its National Evaluation Series™ (including Foundations of Reading) and its custom state educator credentialing programs (including the New York State Teacher Certification Examinations™ (NYSTCE®) and the Ohio Assessments for Educators™ (OAE®), help candidates verify and improve their skills in key areas of educator subject matter and pedagogical expertise.

The new Right Start courses will benefit from the user-friendly approach that Passage Preparation has built to deliver courses for educators, including diagnostic exercises, self-paced learning, and interactive experiences to build knowledge and skills. ''We share common values with Evaluation Systems that support the development and production of high-quality content for current and aspiring teachers," explained Nathan Estel, Managing Director, Passage Preparation. ''Combining our innovative approaches and shared expertise, we aspire to help many more teachers through their learning and assessment journeys.''

Subject matter experts in each area of educator credentialing design Passage Preparation's instructional resources, intentionally and explicitly focusing on content aligned to the job-related knowledge and skills required for each candidate's prospective credential.

''Informed by experienced educators, Right Start courses reflect the key principles that characterize the work we do at Evaluation Systems. We look forward to working together on training and assessments that will shape a strong educator workforce for students and stakeholders across the U.S.,'' commented Dr. E. Wyatt Gordon, SVP and Head of Evaluation Systems at Pearson.

About Evaluation Systems

Evaluation Systems is the leader in providing U.S. states with a wide variety of educator licensure and certification assessment services such as test development, administration, and scoring. Through collaboration with state education agencies and educator preparation programs, Evaluation Systems provides extensive support for prospective educators preparing to take their certification exams.

About Passage Preparation

Passage Preparation specializes in providing comprehensive licensure assessment preparation resources designed to bolster teacher confidence and proficiency. These learning resources equip licensure candidates with the knowledge necessary for success on exams and instill in them best teaching practices using methodologies thoughtfully curated to be engaging and aligned precisely with content covered on the licensure exams.

