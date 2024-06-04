Evalueserve and Denodo Announce Partnership to Improve Time-to-Value with Advanced Analytics and AI

"We are thrilled to partner with Denodo and enable clients to unlock the full potential of their data for analytics and AI," said Swapnil Srivastava, Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. Post this

"Our partnership with Denodo is set to improve our already great impact for enterprise customers," Pinaki Mukherjee, Evalueserve's Global Head of Customer Success and Sales for Data and Advisory, said. "This partnership will combine the value of Evalueserve's domain knowledge, data analytics, and AI capabilities with the faster time-to-value of Denodo's logical data management offerings."

One of the first beneficiaries of this partnership is a leading Saudi bank. The bank faced challenges integrating data from multiple siloed systems, hindering its ability to comprehensively view customer information and risk exposure. By leveraging the combined capabilities of Evalueserve and Denodo, the bank created a virtualized data layer that provides real-time access to critical data across various departments. This has enabled the bank to enhance customer experience, improve risk management, and comply with regulatory requirements more effectively.

Evalueserve brings to the collaboration its industry-specific knowledge and proven track record of delivering transformative data, analytics, and AI solutions. As one of Denodo's strategic partners, Evalueserve will align clients' data strategies with their objectives, ensuring successful, tailored implementations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Denodo and enable clients to unlock the full potential of their data for analytics and AI," said Swapnil Srivastava, Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. "Our partnership has created a comprehensive solution streamlining data integration, enhancing data governance, and providing actionable insights for data-driven decision-making."

In today's data-driven economy, legacy systems, data silos, and the increasing volume and complexity of data hinder organizations' ability to derive valuable insights and make informed decisions. The traditional solution is to bring all data sources into a single location, which is time-consuming and costly.

Denodo, however, embraces the distributed data landscape, offering a unified data delivery platform that enables businesses to integrate and access data from multiple sources in real time without replicating or moving the data. This helps clients achieve faster time-to-value, improved data agility, and reduced data management costs.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Evalueserve on this transformative partnership," said Narayan Sundar, Senior Director of Partnerships at Denodo. "Our next-gen data management platform, combined with Evalueserve's implementation capabilities and domain expertise, will provide clients with a robust, scalable solution for their data integration, analytics, and AI needs."

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, for all data-related initiatives across the organization. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across enterprises in 30+ industries all over the world have received payback in less than six months. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 919-710-6797, [email protected], www.evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve